Enugu govt donates ₦5m to state NYSC

Governor Peter Mbah announced the donation during the swearing-in ceremony for 2,345 Batch ‘B’ Stream ll corps members at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Awgu Local Government Area.

Mbah, represented by the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, promised to provide electricity to the camp.

He also promised that the State Government would approve two industrial boreholes with overhead tanks, the rehabilitation of the existing toilets and building of new ones in the camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will also approve the construction of access road leading to the camp and continue to strengthen security in the state,” he said.

Mbah urged the corps members to always exhibit the highest degree of loyalty in society.

Earlier, the State NYSC Coordinator, Gladys Adama, appealed to the State Government to assist in subsidising the feeding of the corps members in camp.

Adama said that the facilities in the camp were old, overstretched, worn out and dilapidated, “bearing in mind that it was the oldest camp in the whole federation”.

According to her, 1,075 males and 1,270 females corps members registered for the orientation programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Llyod Ekweremadu, urged the corps members not to engage in any act that could tarnish the image of their families and former institutions.

Ekweremadu, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Chuka Ezike, called on the corps members to obey camp rules and regulations.

He further urged them to shun cultism and indiscipline that could attract sanctions from the camp management.

“You must, therefore, be focused and strive to leave good and lasting legacies in your host communities,” he said.

The Chief Justice of the state, Justice Raymond Ozoemena, represented by Justice A. Onovo, administered the Oath of Allegiance on the corps members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ozoemena said, “Having gone so far in your academic pursuit, you have been found worthy to serve your nation.