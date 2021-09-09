Enugu Govt begins classification of hotels, others to boost tourism

The General Manager, Enugu State Tourism Board, Chief Steve Odo, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday.

Odo said the classification would be performed according to the facilities provided in them and their locations.

He said the facilities would be classified into A, B, C and D and at the end projected in all the board’s information, electronic and media platforms for ease of access and patronage.

“The board believes that hotels, eateries and other hospitality-related businesses in the state are not well-placed, information-wise.

“Little did people living outside the South-East or the country know about them.

“The exercise will further open them up for business and avail international and local tourists first hand and comprehensive information on them.

“Tourists will achieve this through well-placed information and location of these facilities via the board’s information and media platforms with ease,” he said.

Odo said the state government had ensured a conducive environment for tourism and hospitality businesses to thrive in the state.

“In terms of security, Enugu State remains one of the most secure in the country.

“We have good night life culture and our people love visitors and tourists also.

“Our cuisines are quite unforgettable and we have the best of local dishes and best grade of local wine (palm wine) to make a tourist wish to come back asking for more,” Odo said.

He urged the managements of hotels, eateries and hospitality businesses in the state to get duly registered with the government through the board.

He regretted that for some years running, some of the facilities had not paid their yearly renewal fees, thus denying government of necessary revenue.

“Enugu State Tourism Board Law 2013 requires every hospitality, tourism and tourism-related establishments to apply for registration within 60 days of its operation and be registered, if so approved.

“The board has the right to refuse to grant such applications, if the establishment does not conform to the minimum standard,’’ he said.

According to him, no hospitality and tourism-related activities or other such events shall hold in the state, unless they were registered with the board upon payment of the approved fees.

He appealed to the state-owned media houses and others to assist in the sensitisation of the owners of the facilities on the need to register and formalise their operations.