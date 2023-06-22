Enugu Gov Mbah swears-in Chief of Staff, 6 Special Advisers

The Special Advisers sworn-in are Prof. Linda Egbo, Special Adviser, Public Financial Management, Osinachi Nnajieze, Special Adviser, Legal, Arinze Chilo-Offiah, Special Adviser, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Dubem Onyia (Jr), Special Adviser, Donor Relations.

Others are, Mike Ogbuekwe, Special Adviser, Agriculture, Osita Onuma, Special Adviser, Digital Transformation, Technology, Innovation, Industries of the Future and Industrial Strategy.

The oaths of office was administered to them by the Solicitor-General of the state, Victor Emeribe.

Speaking after their swearing-in, Mbah charged them on selfless services, saying that their tenure in office would be judged by their performances and what they were able to offer the state.

He said they appointed to assist his administration in delivering on his promises to the people of the state.

While congratulating the new appointees, the governor charged them to brace up for the challenges ahead and face the task of crafting out deliverable strategy.

He said that this had became necessary as time was already running against the high expectations of the people who voted en masse for him.

The governor said their appointments were carefully made based on their qualifications, skills and character needed for the jobs.

“We pointed out to Ndi Enugu even during our campaign that we will need to seek out the best of our very best in order for us to achieve these lofty ideas.

“And that is why we are here today to show to them that I have no doubt at all in the fact that you are eminently endowed with the right skills and the right character.

”You are manifestly qualified also to hold these offices which you have been appointed to,” he added.

Mbah added that the only way to grow the economy exponentially and eradicate poverty in the state was by doing things differently.

”We must be innovative and accept responsibility,” he said.

He enjoined them to work as a team by deploring their expertise in their respective fields and trainings to ensure that his promises to transform the state would be achieved within the timelines set out for them.

The governor also reiterated his resolve to create a better future for the young ones by rolling out programmes and policies that would integrate them into the digital age of globalisation.

Speaking earlier on behalf of the appointees, Udeh expressed their appreciation to the governor for scouting them out of the vast pool of experts to work with his government.