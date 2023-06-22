ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Enugu Gov Mbah swears-in Chief of Staff, 6 Special Advisers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Speaking after their swearing-in, Mbah charged them on selfless services, saying that their tenure in office would be judged by their performances and what they were able to offer the state.

Enugu Gov Mbah swears-in Chief of Staff, 6 Special Advisers. [Twitter:@PNMbah]
Enugu Gov Mbah swears-in Chief of Staff, 6 Special Advisers. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Recommended articles

The Special Advisers sworn-in are Prof. Linda Egbo, Special Adviser, Public Financial Management, Osinachi Nnajieze, Special Adviser, Legal, Arinze Chilo-Offiah, Special Adviser, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Dubem Onyia (Jr), Special Adviser, Donor Relations.

Others are, Mike Ogbuekwe, Special Adviser, Agriculture, Osita Onuma, Special Adviser, Digital Transformation, Technology, Innovation, Industries of the Future and Industrial Strategy.

The oaths of office was administered to them by the Solicitor-General of the state, Victor Emeribe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after their swearing-in, Mbah charged them on selfless services, saying that their tenure in office would be judged by their performances and what they were able to offer the state.

He said they appointed to assist his administration in delivering on his promises to the people of the state.

While congratulating the new appointees, the governor charged them to brace up for the challenges ahead and face the task of crafting out deliverable strategy.

He said that this had became necessary as time was already running against the high expectations of the people who voted en masse for him.

The governor said their appointments were carefully made based on their qualifications, skills and character needed for the jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We pointed out to Ndi Enugu even during our campaign that we will need to seek out the best of our very best in order for us to achieve these lofty ideas.

“And that is why we are here today to show to them that I have no doubt at all in the fact that you are eminently endowed with the right skills and the right character.

”You are manifestly qualified also to hold these offices which you have been appointed to,” he added.

Mbah added that the only way to grow the economy exponentially and eradicate poverty in the state was by doing things differently.

”We must be innovative and accept responsibility,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He enjoined them to work as a team by deploring their expertise in their respective fields and trainings to ensure that his promises to transform the state would be achieved within the timelines set out for them.

The governor also reiterated his resolve to create a better future for the young ones by rolling out programmes and policies that would integrate them into the digital age of globalisation.

Speaking earlier on behalf of the appointees, Udeh expressed their appreciation to the governor for scouting them out of the vast pool of experts to work with his government.

He promised that they would spare no time putting up their thinking cap in ensuring that the vision and mission of the administration was actualised to the people.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NAFDAC alerts on expired energy drink, arrests distributors

NAFDAC alerts on expired energy drink, arrests distributors

NDLEA arrests 122 suspected drug dealers in Enugu

NDLEA arrests 122 suspected drug dealers in Enugu

RCCG seeks support to complete multi-billion naira 'Redeem City'

RCCG seeks support to complete multi-billion naira 'Redeem City'

PWDs write open letter to Tinubu on inclusion in cabinet

PWDs write open letter to Tinubu on inclusion in cabinet

Enugu Gov Mbah swears-in Chief of Staff, 6 Special Advisers

Enugu Gov Mbah swears-in Chief of Staff, 6 Special Advisers

One corps member dies, 274 pass out in Gombe

One corps member dies, 274 pass out in Gombe

Oil marketers to introduce cheaper 'alternative fuel' as subsidy is removed

Oil marketers to introduce cheaper 'alternative fuel' as subsidy is removed

No Presidential approval for 114% salary increase for elected politicians – FG

No Presidential approval for 114% salary increase for elected politicians – FG

Uber Nigeria explains recent hike in taxi fares

Uber Nigeria explains recent hike in taxi fares

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The review affects political, judicial and public officers (image used for illustration) [Twitter/Bashir Ahmed]

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace. [Pulse]

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace