ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company announces 5-day power outage

Ima Elijah

Acknowledging the inconvenience this outage may cause, Ezeh expressed the company's regrets while assuring affected customers.

Power grid [Unsplash]
Power grid [Unsplash]

Recommended articles

The revelation was made by Emeka Ezeh, the Head of Corporate Communications for EEDC, through an official statement released in Enugu and shared with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, December 2.

According to Ezeh, the planned power outage is imperative to facilitate essential maintenance work by engineers from the Transmission Company of Nigeria. Specifically, the 60MVA power transformer at the GCM Station will be temporarily shut down for the entire duration of the maintenance.

Ogbaru District and certain areas under the Onitsha District will be primarily affected by this maintenance initiative, impacting several feeders and leaving residents without power supply. The affected feeders include Harbour 33KV, Golden Oil 33KV, Dozzy 11KV, BridgeHead 11KV, E-Amobi 33KV, and Atani Water Works 11KV, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ezeh provided a comprehensive list of areas that will experience power interruption during this period. Among them are Atani, Bida, Main Market, Iweka, Fegge, and adjoining estates, along with heavy-industrial clusters within Ogbaru.

Acknowledging the inconvenience this outage may cause, Ezeh expressed the company's regrets while assuring affected customers that EEDC is prepared to promptly restore power supply once the scheduled maintenance is successfully completed.

He affirmed the company's commitment to delivering quality service and thanked customers for their understanding during this necessary maintenance period.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG releases 11 inmates in 4 custodial centres in Enugu State

FG releases 11 inmates in 4 custodial centres in Enugu State

AfDB, GGBI partner to strengthen Africa’s green bond market

AfDB, GGBI partner to strengthen Africa’s green bond market

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company announces 5-day power outage

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company announces 5-day power outage

FG to deploy 100 electric buses for carbon-neutral future

FG to deploy 100 electric buses for carbon-neutral future

FG approves promotion for 32,361 security, service personnel

FG approves promotion for 32,361 security, service personnel

Nigeria urges release of Niger Republic's deposed President Mohamed Bazoum

Nigeria urges release of Niger Republic's deposed President Mohamed Bazoum

3 traditional rulers die in Ogbomoso auto crash - FRSC

3 traditional rulers die in Ogbomoso auto crash - FRSC

PDP reacts to Appeal Court's decision on Governor Otti's election

PDP reacts to Appeal Court's decision on Governor Otti's election

Court of Appeal upholds Alex Otti's election victory, dismisses PDP, APC appeals

Court of Appeal upholds Alex Otti's election victory, dismisses PDP, APC appeals

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tribunal orders INEC to provide materials in Kogi guber poll within 48 hours

Tribunal orders INEC to provide materials in Kogi guber poll within 48 hours

Minister of Women Affairs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye. [Voice of Nigeria]

FG says Nigeria records 27,698 cases of SGBV in 6 states

Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary [Instagram:profosinbajo]

Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary

15,750 teachers write professional qualifying examination [The Punch]

15,750 teachers write professional qualifying examination