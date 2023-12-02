Enugu Electricity Distribution Company announces 5-day power outage

The revelation was made by Emeka Ezeh, the Head of Corporate Communications for EEDC, through an official statement released in Enugu and shared with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, December 2.

According to Ezeh, the planned power outage is imperative to facilitate essential maintenance work by engineers from the Transmission Company of Nigeria. Specifically, the 60MVA power transformer at the GCM Station will be temporarily shut down for the entire duration of the maintenance.

Ogbaru District and certain areas under the Onitsha District will be primarily affected by this maintenance initiative, impacting several feeders and leaving residents without power supply. The affected feeders include Harbour 33KV, Golden Oil 33KV, Dozzy 11KV, BridgeHead 11KV, E-Amobi 33KV, and Atani Water Works 11KV, among others.

Ezeh provided a comprehensive list of areas that will experience power interruption during this period. Among them are Atani, Bida, Main Market, Iweka, Fegge, and adjoining estates, along with heavy-industrial clusters within Ogbaru.

Acknowledging the inconvenience this outage may cause, Ezeh expressed the company's regrets while assuring affected customers that EEDC is prepared to promptly restore power supply once the scheduled maintenance is successfully completed.