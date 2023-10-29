ADVERTISEMENT
Enugu CP decorates Sheikh, Rev Father, 4 other promoted police officers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CP was assisted by his management team members to decorate the officers, while spouses, family members and friends of the officers were on hand to witness the event.

Enugu CP decorates 6 senior officers, tasks them on higher responsibility [NAN]
Uzuegbu gave the charge after he decorated six newly promoted senior police officers with their new ranks in Enugu on Saturday.

The newly-promoted and decorated senior police officers included: two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and four Chief Superintendent of Police (CSPs).

According to the commissioner, “You also have to exhibit higher levels of wisdom in your actions and decisions as you lead other personnel under you.”

He noted that their elevation to the new ranks only means that they have been elevated to higher responsibilities, adding: “Hence, you must exhibit higher wisdom in discharging your duties daily.”

He said: “I congratulate the senior officers on their promotions and the hard work they must have put in all these years.

“As a Command, we appreciate the acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Kayode Egbetokun, for recommending them for the promotion and the Police Service Commission (PSC) for graciously approving their promotion”.

Responding, one of the newly decorated officers, ACP Blessing Ijiomah, said that the newly decorated and promoted officers would redouble their efforts and remain committed to their duties.

Ijiomah, who spoke on behalf of the other promoted senior officers, thanked God, the I-G, the PSC, the commissioner and the Command for making the promotion possible.

Those newly promoted and decorated with the new rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) are Ijiomah, the officer in charge of the Command’s Police Medical Services, and George Okwor, the officer in charge of the Command’s Veterinary Services.

Those promoted to Chief Superintendent of Police (CSPs) are Ibrahim Moriki, 9th Mile Police Division’s Divisional Police Officer (DPO), and Suleiman Jafaru, the officer in charge of the Commissioner of Police Monitoring Unit (CMU).

Others promoted to the rank of CSP included: Rev. Fr. Peter Nwali, the Command’s Christian Chaplain; and Sheikh Arua Usman, the Command’s Muslim Chaplain.

News Agency Of Nigeria
