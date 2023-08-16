Enugu Commissioner charges health workers on enhanced service delivery

The newly appointed Commissioner for Health, Prof. Emmanuel Obi, has charged health sector workers in the state to intensify efforts in ensuring effective service delivery in the sector.

Obi gave the charge when he toured key health agencies in Enugu State aimed at re-acquainting the commissioner with the inner workings of the Enugu State Ministry of Health and its associated bodies on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

The commissioner urged them to ensure punctuality, dedication, and renewed commitment to their duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agencies visited were Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency [ENSPHCDA], State Hospitals Management Board [SHMB], Enugu State Agency for Universal Health Coverage [ESAUHC], and Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane [ESUTH].

He explained that the visit would serve as an indication of the government’s resolve to prioritize the health and well-being of the citizens of the state, setting the stage for a future marked by effective and accessible healthcare delivery.

Addressing the management and other health workers in the state, Obi highlighted the administration’s deep interest in the state’s healthcare system, spanning from primary healthcare to tertiary and specialized healthcare services.

He reminded the state health sector managers of the administration’s driving mantra, “Business unusual,” encapsulating the new approach under the leadership of the state governor, Dr Peter Mbah.

The commissioner emphasized the government’s unwavering dedication to the well-being of the people of Enugu and its commitment to translating promises into action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obi outlined the core principles guiding the administration, including transparency, traceability, accountability, disruptive innovation, optimal performance, and participatory monitoring and evaluation which every staff must imbibe.