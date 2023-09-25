Enugu bridge collapse wrecks Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway
The precise extent of the damage caused by the collapsed bridge remains unclear
The incident was confirmed by Dan Nwomeh, the Head of Media to the Office of the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, through his official Twitter account.
Nwomeh issued a warning to motorists, urging them to steer clear of the affected route, situated between New Artisan and Naira Triangle in Enugu. Federal and State officials have mobilised to the scene, working diligently to mitigate the situation.
The precise extent of the damage remains unclear as Nwomeh did not provide information on any casualties resulting from the bridge collapse.
