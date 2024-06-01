ADVERTISEMENT
Enugu armed robbers abandon operation, drop ammunition after sighting police

News Agency Of Nigeria

A statement issued on Saturday in Enugu by the command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said men from the Awkunanaw Police Division recovered the gun on May 29.

Ndukwe said that the operatives responded to a distress call of a robbery in a compound at Awkunanaw, Enugu, at 10.00 p.m. and foiled the attack.

According to him, the police team recovered a locally fabricated double-barrel gun with two live cartridges dropped by one of the fleeing robbers.

The statement further said that detectives from the Awkunanaw Police Division on May 30, at 7:30 p.m., also arrested three suspects allegedly connected to the theft of iron rails.

“Their arrests led to the recovery of yet-to-be-quantified pieces of iron rails vandalised at the pedestrian crossing bridge at Holy Ghost/Ogbete Market, Enugu,” Ndukwe said.

He said that a discreet investigation was ongoing to arrest other members of the gang, adding that the suspects would be prosecuted once investigations were concluded.

Ndukwe quoted the Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, as appreciating residents of the state whose information on the activities of criminals made the arrests possible.

Uzuegbu tasked the residents to continue to support the police by promptly reporting suspected criminals and their activities to the police and other security agencies.

News Agency Of Nigeria

