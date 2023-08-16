Enough is enough - Gov Otu reads riot act to kidnappers in Cross River

Otu made the call in Calabar after the swearing in 31 Commissioners in the state.

The governor who directed law enforcement agents to arrest and prosecute all criminal elements in line with extant laws of the state, announced a reward for any useful information that will curb kidnapping in the state.

He said in their quest for illicit wealth, criminals have resorted to kidnapping and crimes that are alien to the culture and people of the state, showing no love, sympathy or respect for human lives.

“I have directed all security agencies to employ all resources at their disposal to ensure that this menace is stopped forthwith, and all hostages freed and reunited with their families.

“It is rather sad that instead of keying into the new administration’s development strategy in a way of amnesty, few criminal elements have resorted to making income while holding a gun on our head.

“These criminals have suddenly made our once peaceful state a pariah for tourists, investors and even the ordinary people, we must put an end to this inhuman treatment by criminal elements.

“Let me state unequivocally that enough is enough, this must stop not tomorrow but today; my administration is ready to enforce the law to the letter in order to bring criminal activities to an end,” Otu stated

Speaking further, the governor affirmed that the security architecture of the state was now better positioned and would henceforth be ruthless with criminal elements in a bid to reclaim the age-long peaceful Cross River.

He said while they worked for the return of the days of economic boom, residents should not allow this little period of sacrifice to push them into criminality.

He said they were working tirelessly to make sure that even though times are hard, with their discussions with stakeholders, palliatives could be provided to alleviate sufferings occasioned by subsidy removal.

It would be recalled that on Thursday, July 13, Prof. Ekanem Ephraim, a Neurologist with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, was abducted.