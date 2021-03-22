Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) is a distinctive, inclusive and forward-looking university that is committed to its social mission to promote the common good.

GCU delivers innovation through world-class research in key areas of strength.

The institution has opened up opportunities for candidates seeking engineering degree.

GCU engineering boasts of a wealth of study options, cutting edge labs and industry links and are Top 20 in the UK for world-leading and internationally excellent research impact in the Built Environment.

Multiple study opportunities are opened at undergraduate, postgraduate and research levels

The program creates room for being a part of a community of like minded individuals from around the world, with the engineering and computing students scoring 91% for happiness in a recent survey.

With campuses in Glasgow, London and New York, multiple study opportunities are opened at both undergraduate, postgraduate and research level so why not start your journey with GCU today!

