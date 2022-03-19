Energy crisis: Stakeholder cautions NLC over call for revolution

NLC, recently in a statement by its President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, warned that the current energy crisis could lead to a revolt if the Federal Government failed to proffer solution to socioeconomic implications and hardship caused by the crisis.

Reacting to this, Saleh-Hassan called on Nigerians not to listen to such a call, stressing that a revolt was not the solution to the problem.

The chairman said that the NLC’s insinuation smacked off its insincerity with the facts and factors that led to the current energy crisis in the country.

“The NLC is not fair to itself and Nigerians by issuing a warning to the Federal Government and talking of mass revolt. This is unfair to the government, Nigerians and themselves as well.

“How can they call for revolt in this kind of situation? Is revolt the way out? The call for revolt does not make sense at all.

“If Nigeria was not paying for subsidy, we would benefit from it since the price of crude oil has increased globally. This is because we can use proceeds from crude oil to develop infrastructure.

“But as it is now, government is servicing loans obtained to pay for subsidy.

“The NLC should first of all interact with stakeholders in the oil sector to have a proper understanding of the situation to act on the real facts of the matter but not just to call for revolt.

“Nigerians should not listen to such a call because that is not the solution,” he said.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari is concerned about the situation and has apologised to Nigerians over the crisis in the energy sector and assured of a lasting solution.

He urged the NLC to be reasonable enough and view the situation globally and be lenient.

Saleh-Hassan further said that the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, had done very well by applying proactive measures in curbing the fuel scarcity situation.

He said the NNPC had mandated 48 fuel stations in Abuja to sell fuel for 24 hours to reduce fuel queues.

“NNPC has also collaborated with security agencies with a view to ensuring that the product is not diverted but supplied to fuel stations accordingly and dispensed to the public, especially due to black market situation.

“It has also made efforts to stabilise the fuel price. He has issued a warning to fuel stations to sell at the normal price and that anybody selling above it would be prosecuted.

“The crisis in the energy sector, particularly the fuel scarcity, is a global phenomenon, adding that Nigeria is not an exception.

“The prices of petroleum have risen globally. The scarcity is not only in Nigeria but all over the world, especially because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Though there had been fuel scarcity in Nigeria before the war, it aggravated it.

“The reason is that refined products usually come through Eastern Europe and other European countries. The slow movement of cargoes in those particular areas is the major cause of the scarcity now,” he said.