The online radio was founded to educate and communicate with protesters and also coordinate their activities nationwide.

Soro Soke is a Yoruba sentence which means ‘Speak Up’ has become the mantra of the ENDSARS movement across the country.

It has, however, become a metaphor for Nigerians to speak up against police brutality and poor governance.

The online radio has also opened a Twitter handle, @Sorosoke247.

A statement on the handle reads, ‘24/7 update on all things protest. We are for a better nation powered by value for life and good governance.”

For more than a week, Nigerian youths have been protesting against police brutality and calling on government to reform the Nigeria Police Force.

Despite the dissolution of SARS, a police unit notorious for extra-judicial activities, the protests intensify as it spread to major cities in the country.