Emmanuel TV exits DStv, other terrestrial broadcast networks

This decision came before the controversial documentary aired by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), which levied serious allegations against the deceased clergyman.

The controversial three-part documentary produced by the BBC delved into allegations of atrocities and sexual crimes committed by T.B. Joshua against his disciples. The investigative report involved interviews with at least 30 purported former members and workers of SCOAN.

In a message displayed on the screen, Multichoice DStv informed its viewers about the imminent discontinuation, slated to take effect from January 17, 2024.

The message stated, "Dear viewer, please note that Emmanuel TV will exit on the 17th of January 2024. Thank you for watching."