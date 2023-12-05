Emir sympathises with drone attack victims, calls for calm in the community

The royal father made the call in a message made available to newsmen by Malam Abdullahi Kwarbai, the Emirate Council’s Media and Publicity Officer on Tuesday in Zaria.

Bamalli said in spite of being outside the state on official engagements as at the time of the incident, he was briefed by the District Head of Rigasa whose area was affected and Mr Samuel Aruwan, Administrator, Kaduna Metropolitan Authority.

The emir, therefore, commended and appreciated the prompt measures taken by Gov. Uba Sani’s administration.

While commiserating with the families of the victims of the unfortunate attack, the emir urged the community members to remain calm and shun attempts by some elements in the area who wanted to use the incident to cause chaos.

Bamalli called for measures to forestall recurrence of the ugly incident and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed as he wished those with injuries speedy recovery. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that scores of villagers in Tudun Biri, Igabi LGA of Kaduna State, were killed during a Maulud celebration on Sunday night.

NAN reports that the Defence Headquarters says the drone attack on the community, was based on information about untoward activities of terrorists in the area. The army said the Nigerian Army Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) detachment had at about 2200hrs on Sunday, observed movement of terrorist at Ligarma, known to be a terrorist-infested area of Kaduna State.