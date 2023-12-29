Emir of Daura urges Nigerians to embrace peace amid religious, ethnic diversity

Umar made the call when he addressed the citizens of the emirate, who converged on his palace in Daura, Katsina State, upon his arrival from Umrah (Lesser Hajj). He urged the people in the country to work together in achieving stability and economic prosperity in the country.

"There is need for people to put aside their religious and cultural differences and work towards achieving a peaceful nation.

“I will ensure peace and tranquility among the people in the emirate and carry everyone along, to ensure the development of the emirate,’’ he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasir Yahaya, welcomed the emir for a successful Umrah.

“The Royal father has been an embodiment of peace and unity not only in the Daura Emirate but also in the entire country.

He called on the religious leaders to continue to preach peace and unity to the people of their constituencies and the society at large. He enjoined the people of Daura to pray for a brighter future under “the purposeful, caring and humane leadership of the current administration”.