Emir of Biu turbans Buratai as Betara of Biu

The first-class traditional ruler also turbaned retired Brig.-Gen. Dadan Garba as ‘Zanna of Biu’ and Rear Admiral Abdul Adamu Biu as ‘Shettima of Biu’.

Mustapha said the celebrators were bestowed with the titles for their honesty, loyalty and dedication to the service of the people of the state and Nigerians.

The Emir explained that the selection of Buratai was in recognition of his exceptional contribution not only to the Biu Emirate but to the country as a whole.

The Borno Deputy Governor, Dr Usman Kadafur, commended the Emir for finding them worthy of the titles and for their commitment towards the peace and unity of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the historic event, which took place at the emir’s palace, was graced by dignitaries and politicians, serving and retired military officers, top government functionaries, traditional rulers and members of the academia, among others.