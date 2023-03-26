ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Emefele’s aide says eNaira wallet will address scarcity of cash

News Agency Of Nigeria

The SA added that the platform could be used for all economic transactions without any charge.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari officially launches eNaira, the Nigerian digital currency launched in Abuja in October 2021
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari officially launches eNaira, the Nigerian digital currency launched in Abuja in October 2021

Recommended articles

Fasheitan stated this while sensitising traders and people of the state in Akure to the need to embrace the cashless platform for transactions.

She said that CBN, in collaboration with the Bankers Committee in the state, organised the sensitisation for people to understand all the benefits that e-naira brought to the banking system.

According to her, it is a good opportunity to key into the initiative, saying it’s seamless and can be done anywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Nollywood actor, Gabriel Afolayan, said that the platform would add value to Nigerian currency beyond the physical one.

Afolayan described the platform as a brighter initiative that would enable Nigerian residents to move around without being scared.

He asked Nigerians to embrace it and use it, saying it was a next level to seamless transactions.

One of the users of the e-naira wallet, Kenneth Batusi, described it as laudable, saying it enabled him to save more and that money transfer was easier on the platform.

Batusi asked the major players in the sector to strengthen banking internet for users to enjoy the benefits of the platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Esther Adesola, another user of the platform, said that she had criticised the initiative but later realised its benefits over physical currency.

Adesola stated that the digital currency saved time and helped the cashless policy to be smoothly effective.

Earlier, the CBN team had visited the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, on usage of the digital currency in the state.

The Acting Branch Manager of CBN in Akure, Samuel Giwa, told the traditional ruler that the policy was an initiative spearheaded by the CBN which aimed to reduce the physical cash in transactions and promote the adoption of digital payments.

Giwa added that the policy, which was introduced in 2022, would increase financial inclusion, reduce corruption and money laundering, and improve the efficiency of the financial system.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the new digital currency will improve the way Nigerians conduct transactions.

“The eNaira is not just a currency, but an important step towards building a more robust and secure financial ecosystem.

“It was designed to make transactions easier, efficient, and more secure.

“The eNaira has indeed become a critical part of the Nigerian financial ecosystem, and an alternate channel.

“It will not only support the Ondo State economy, but Nigeria as a whole; a symbol of progress and innovation and will pave the way for a more secure and efficient financial system,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The acting branch manager said as a people-focused central bank, the regulatory bank understood the current challenges associated with the implementation of the currency redesign policy, the CBN was currently making efforts to address them.

“However, to provide succour, we urge the people of Akure and Ondo State in general, to download the e naira

Speed Wallet for easy payment for goods and services, as well as have convenient access to banking services,” he said.

Giwa implored all to be advocates of the eNaira and encourage others to explore possibilities of the new digital currency.

Giwa thanked the king and his council for providing an atmosphere for the bank to educate and sensitise traders and people of the state to the cashless policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Victory Otoba, who represented the Deposit Monetary Banks (DMB) in the state, explained that digital payments would reduce the risk of theft and loss and as well make it easier to track and monitor transactions.

Otoba said that with the platform, individuals and businesses could access financial services even if they did not have a traditional bank account.

In his response, Oba Aladelusi applauded all the alternative means of economic transactions introduced by the CBN.

The traditional ruler asked CBN and deposit banks to ensure that was reliable and efficient infrastructure to make the policy endeared to Nigerians and hitch-free.

The Deji said that Nigeria could not afford to be stagnant but advance with the rest of the world in digital banking, saying however, the policy must not cause more hardship for the populace.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Agbekoya says Abuja street protests aimed at subverting Tinubu's victory

Agbekoya says Abuja street protests aimed at subverting Tinubu's victory

NiMet warns of possible discomfort as temperatures rise above 40°C

NiMet warns of possible discomfort as temperatures rise above 40°C

FCT residents assist needy in spite of naira scarcity

FCT residents assist needy in spite of naira scarcity

2,200 Yobe civil servants write 2023 promotion exam

2,200 Yobe civil servants write 2023 promotion exam

Emefele’s aide says eNaira wallet will address scarcity of cash

Emefele’s aide says eNaira wallet will address scarcity of cash

Osinbajo to deliver public lecture at King’s College, London

Osinbajo to deliver public lecture at King’s College, London

Anambra must emulate Lagos by reclaiming land from erosion - Soludo

Anambra must emulate Lagos by reclaiming land from erosion - Soludo

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

NDLEA seizes 164,750 tramadol pills in Taraba

NDLEA seizes 164,750 tramadol pills in Taraba

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka. [Business Day]

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

CJN tinubu (PeoplesGazette)

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

Protest by Nigeria Union of Pensioners Lagos state (Guardian)

PTAD set to unveil “I Am Alive” confirmation portal for pensioners

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ethnicity, religion will not divide us - Sanwo-olu assures Lagosians