Emdee Tiamiyu apologises over comment about Nigerian students in UK

In an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation, Tiamiyu said that most Nigerian students in the UK hide behind studentship to start a new life in the country, adding that their quest for academic qualifications in the UK is not genuine.

“The student route is more like an answered prayer. It is a big bracket that’s able to take a lot of people, the ordinary people”.

“We’re beginning to see that a lot of people just hide behind the studentship. So the student thing is not real, it’s not like they need the degrees,” he said.

The criticisms against Tiamiyu

Angered by his comment, many Nigerians took to social media to criticise Tiamiyu, who is known for advising Nigerians on studying in the United Kingdom.

Tiamiyu’s interview with the BBC was released at a time the UK government enacted a law that restricts Nigerian students and other international students studying in the UK from bringing their families as dependents.

But many Nigerians criticising Tiamiyu mistakenly believe the UK government made the policy because of his interview with the BBC.

However, after a barrage of criticism, Tiamiyu, who had initially stood by his words, has now tendered an apology to his critics.

Tiamiyu's apology

In a video he shared on his YouTube account on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, the graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) said he granted the interview to speak on the challenges facing the black communities in the UK.

“I am doing this from the reflections and the truthfulness of my heart that you have seen in the interview/ news feature. Please, I am sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused you.

“If what you have seen being circulated has made you uncomfortable in any way at all, I am sorry, deeply and sincerely sorry.

“And why do I say sorry, because for whatever pain that you feel, I feel even more, because if I meet you in person, if we were able to sit in the same space, probably engage, there is nothing in my heart for you other than love, progress and positive support. People who know me in the world know that this is what I have got.

