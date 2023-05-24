The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Emdee Tiamiyu apologises over comment about Nigerian students in UK

Bayo Wahab

After a barrage of criticisms, Tiamiyu, who had initially stood by his words, has now tendered an apology to his critics.

Emdee Tiamiyu is known for advising Nigerians on studying in the United Kingdom. [Vanguard]
Emdee Tiamiyu is known for advising Nigerians on studying in the United Kingdom. [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

In an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation, Tiamiyu said that most Nigerian students in the UK hide behind studentship to start a new life in the country, adding that their quest for academic qualifications in the UK is not genuine.

The student route is more like an answered prayer. It is a big bracket that’s able to take a lot of people, the ordinary people”.

“We’re beginning to see that a lot of people just hide behind the studentship. So the student thing is not real, it’s not like they need the degrees,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Angered by his comment, many Nigerians took to social media to criticise Tiamiyu, who is known for advising Nigerians on studying in the United Kingdom.

Tiamiyu’s interview with the BBC was released at a time the UK government enacted a law that restricts Nigerian students and other international students studying in the UK from bringing their families as dependents.

But many Nigerians criticising Tiamiyu mistakenly believe the UK government made the policy because of his interview with the BBC.

However, after a barrage of criticism, Tiamiyu, who had initially stood by his words, has now tendered an apology to his critics.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video he shared on his YouTube account on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, the graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) said he granted the interview to speak on the challenges facing the black communities in the UK.

I am doing this from the reflections and the truthfulness of my heart that you have seen in the interview/ news feature. Please, I am sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused you.

“If what you have seen being circulated has made you uncomfortable in any way at all, I am sorry, deeply and sincerely sorry.

“And why do I say sorry, because for whatever pain that you feel, I feel even more, because if I meet you in person, if we were able to sit in the same space, probably engage, there is nothing in my heart for you other than love, progress and positive support. People who know me in the world know that this is what I have got.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no other motivation than to grant an interview to speak on the challenges that we genuinely face as a black community back at home and also in the UK,” he said.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDDC chairperson Lauretta Onochie hails Buhari on Second Niger Bridge

NDDC chairperson Lauretta Onochie hails Buhari on Second Niger Bridge

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Buhari seeks Senate approval to pay ₦226bn, $556.8m, £98.5m judgement debt

Buhari seeks Senate approval to pay ₦226bn, $556.8m, £98.5m judgement debt

Buhari swears-in 7 RMAFC commissioners

Buhari swears-in 7 RMAFC commissioners

Ortom forgives Buhari, optimistic over Tinubu's administration

Ortom forgives Buhari, optimistic over Tinubu's administration

Court refuses application for Seun Kuti's arraignment

Court refuses application for Seun Kuti's arraignment

Emdee Tiamiyu apologises over comment about Nigerian students in UK

Emdee Tiamiyu apologises over comment about Nigerian students in UK

Buhari jokes about Niger Republic defending him post-presidency

Buhari jokes about Niger Republic defending him post-presidency

Sanwo-Olu to upgrade 33 Ajegunle schools after signing ₦135 billion bonds

Sanwo-Olu to upgrade 33 Ajegunle schools after signing ₦135 billion bonds

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

Police detain officers caught brutalising Okada man in viral video. [NAN]

Lagos CP detains officers for brutalising Okada man in viral video

President Joe Biden.AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Biden releases list of presidential delegation to attend Tinubu’s inauguration