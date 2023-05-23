The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UK restricts Nigerian students from bringing family dependents

Ima Elijah

This measure aims to prevent the exploitation of the visa system, and reduce immigration numbers.

International students will no longer be allowed to switch from the student route to work routes before completing their studies [Hotels.ng]
International students will no longer be allowed to switch from the student route to work routes before completing their studies [Hotels.ng]

Recommended articles

The objective of this law, according to reports by Sky News, is to reduce immigration numbers, which currently stand at approximately one million.

Under the new regulation, international students will no longer be allowed to switch from the student route to work routes before completing their studies. This measure aims to prevent the exploitation of the visa system.

Additionally, it was gathered that the maintenance requirement for students and dependents will undergo a review, and there will be a crackdown on unethical education agents who exploit inappropriate applications for immigration purposes rather than promoting education.

ADVERTISEMENT

To allow sufficient time for students starting their courses in the UK to prepare and adjust to the new policy, this change will come into effect in January 2024.

In a ministerial statement published on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, and obtained by Sky News, Home Secretary Suella Braverman expressed concern over the unexpected increase in the number of dependents accompanying international students, as indicated by recent immigration statistics.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Inuwa Yahaya assumes chairmanship of Northern Governors Forum

Inuwa Yahaya assumes chairmanship of Northern Governors Forum

Buhari claims not to know Second Niger Bridge would be named after him

Buhari claims not to know Second Niger Bridge would be named after him

Why Seun Kuti's release has been delayed

Why Seun Kuti's release has been delayed

Anambra's average monthly IGR rises from ₦‎1.5 billion to ₦‎2 billion

Anambra's average monthly IGR rises from ₦‎1.5 billion to ₦‎2 billion

Family of separated conjoined twins happy to get ₦‎36m operation for free

Family of separated conjoined twins happy to get ₦‎36m operation for free

Buhari honours Super Eagles, allocates promised housing to 22 members

Buhari honours Super Eagles, allocates promised housing to 22 members

Senate approves Abike Dabiri-Erewa's reappointment as Chairman of NIDCOM

Senate approves Abike Dabiri-Erewa's reappointment as Chairman of NIDCOM

Buhari claims proudly that Nigerians loved his deliberate policies

Buhari claims proudly that Nigerians loved his deliberate policies

Makinde dissolves executive council, terminates all political appointments

Makinde dissolves executive council, terminates all political appointments

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Police detain officers caught brutalising Okada man in viral video. [NAN]

Lagos CP detains officers for brutalising Okada man in viral video

the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has commenced sitting over the petition filed against the electoral victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Court of Appeal]

These 5 tribunal judges will decide petitions against Tinubu

Otunba Subomi Balogun died in a London hospital on Friday, May 19, 2023 [Business Day]

BREAKING: FCMB founder Subomi Balogun dies at 89