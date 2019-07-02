Senator Elisha Abbo, an Adamawa lawmaker, has admitted assaulting a young lady in a sex toy shop in Abuja.

According to a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage obtained by Premium Times, Abbo assaulted the woman after she supported the shop owner whom the lawmaker had accused of insulting him.

"She insulted me. She said I'm drunk, stupid and mad," Abbo told the officer who accompanied him to the shop.

"I'll make an example of you," he said to the shop owner after the assaulted woman was first led outside.

The incident reportedly happened on May 11, 2019, exactly one month before the 41-year-old lawmaker was sworn into the ninth Senate.

The video has since generated reactions from most Nigerians who condemned Abbo's action.

When contacted, Abbo admitted he committed the crime.

“I saw your message and I am aware of the report. I am putting my team together. I am aware that the thing happened around March this year but I will get in touch with you when we finish discussion. I am in a meeting now,” the lawmaker told Punch.

The assaulted woman was taken to a hospital the next day and was treated for eye inflammation and other injuries she sustained during the attack.

The assault was reported at the Maitama Area Command Headquarters on May 14, 2019, with the victim demanding an apology from the lawmaker. She also demanded he should foot her medical bill and desist from further threats of physical harm against her.

Police officers have reportedly failed to act since the complaint was made, instead asking the victim to find Abbo's telephone number so they can reach him.