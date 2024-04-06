Electricity Tariff Hike: You're inflicting more hardship on people - Atiku blasts Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election said this in reaction to the recent increase in electricity tariff by the National Electricity Regulatory Agency (NERC).

On Wednesday, April 3, 2024, NERC announced an increase in electricity tariff from ₦68 per kilowatt-hour to ₦225 per kilowatt-hour for Band A consumers - customers who enjoy at least 20 hours of daily power supply.

The move is part of the Federal Government's grand plan to stop payment of subsidies on electricity.

Recall that Tinubu had ended the fuel and dollar subsidies regime in the early days of his administration, decisions that continue to have a far-reaching impact on the economy.

Reacting to the latest development in a post on his X, formerly Twitter, account on Friday, April 5, 2024, Atiku argued that increasing tariffs won’t solve the challenges bedevilling the power sector.

He also alleged that the people around Tinubu are pushing the economy into a deeper crisis as the Federal Government’s reforms have no human face.

“The increase in electricity tariff comes at a time when Nigerian citizens are going through excruciating difficulties occasioned by the withdrawal of subsidy on PMS and floating of the domestic currency.

“The government has not successfully dealt with the pains associated with the implementation of those measures, and now this. The hike in electricity tariff will create more difficulties for the citizens as inflationary pressures are elevated.

“Our manufacturing sector will similarly be impacted negatively. Not only are they paying higher interest rates on their bank loans but also paying more for diesel, paying higher wages as a result of the new minimum wage. The President’s men are pushing the economy into a deeper crisis. His reforms are without a human face.

“It is important that we understand the root cause of the inefficiencies in the power sector before unleashing another dose of reforms. It is time to revisit the privatisation exercise that produced the DISCOs,” the former vice president said.