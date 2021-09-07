El-Rufai: 'Low JAMB cut-off marks has made the north lazy, stop it!'

The bar has always been set lower for northerners who intend to seek admission into primary, secondary and tertiary schools in the region, as a way of stimulating enrolment and encouraging education in the north.

El-Rufai however considers that form of affirmative action a disadvantage in the long run.

“The north has always been behind in education, we’ve continuously been the disadvantaged region right from independence even though we’re given preferences, JAMB scores and all that. That has not helped; in fact, it has made our people lazy," El-Rufai said on ChannelsTV's breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.

He added that: “Against this differential JAMB and federal government scores, I think people should be encouraged to work hard and compete and we are prepared to make our children in Kaduna State to be competitive, not only in the state but globally.”