Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Nigeria has become safer under Buhari, says Lai

Nigeria has become safer under Buhari, says Lai

Lai Mohammed says Nigeria has become safer under the Buhari administration.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lai Mohammed play

Lai Mohammed tells Latin American bikers that Nigeria has become safer under the Buhari administration.

(FMIC)

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says Nigeria has become safer since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office on May 29, 2015.

He stated this in Abuja on Monday, November 5, 2018 while bidding farewell to some foreign bikers after weeks of touring eight states; Niger, Kogi, Enugu, Cross River, Rivers, Edo, Oyo and Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The tour, according to the Minister, was to provide the bikers a firsthand opportunity to experience the rich cultural heritage of the Nigeria people.

“From the report that I have received, this tour is a great success,” Mohammed announced. “It is also an attestation to the fact that Nigeria is indeed a safe destination for tourists and business people alike. Yes, there are security challenges here and there - and this is not peculiar to Nigeria. But our country is safer today than it was before the advent of this administration in 2015, thanks to the political will shown by the administration and the commitment of our security agencies.

ALSO READ: Lai says soldiers fighting Boko Haram are well fed, receive over N500 monthly allowance 

“The bikers travelled to Gurara Falls in Niger; The coal city of Enugu, the Millennium Park, Slave History Museum, Tinapa Lake Resort all in Cross River; the national museum in Port Harcourt, Rivers State; the ancient city of Benin in Edo State where they visited the National Museum, among others; the ancient city of Ibadan in Oyo State; Lagos Mega City and of course many sites here in the FCT.

“The great bikers who crisscrossed our country by road are all here, safe and sound! They are not armchair analysts. They are practical men and women who zoomed across the country on their power bikes. No one can tell the story better than them. And the feedback we have received is overwhelmingly positive,” he stated.

While appreciating the bikers, the Minister urged them to become “great ambassadors” of Nigeria.

In his remarks, the President of the Latin America Motorcycle Association (LAMA), Marip Nieves appreciated the Nigerian government for the tour.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of LAMA honorary badge by group's president to the Minister.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Again, Federal Government meets NLC in Aso Rock over minimum wage strikebullet
2 Canada adopts new immigration policy that spells trouble for Nigerian...bullet
3 Court stops Labour from commencing strike on November 6bullet

Related Articles

Lai says soldiers fighting Boko Haram are well fed, receive over N500 monthly allowance
Past government abandoned 800 containers of power equipment - Information Minister
Kwara Commumity urges Buhari to immortalise Gen. Bamigboye
FG reassures Nigerians of safe release of Leah Sharibu
Buhari's certificate 'scandal' amounts to needlessly flogging a dead horse
No soldier in the North-East is begging for food – Lai Mohammed
Nnamdi Kanu accuses Army of killing 28 IPOB members while trying to kill him
Lai Mohammed says controversy over Buhari's certificate is an insult to the President
Arewa youths dare Nnamdi Kanu to return to Nigeria
Jonathan reportedly conceded defeat to Buhari to avoid ruling during recession

Local

APC wants security agencies to check illicit movement of cash following Atiku’s Dubai meeting
APC wants security agencies to check illicit movement of cash following Atiku’s Dubai meeting
Those who molested Ochanya must be brought to book - Abike Dabiri
Those who molested Ochanya must be brought to book - Abike Dabiri
Independence Day: Support competent leaders - Saraki
Senate told NNPC to provide fuel not divert NLNG funds, Saraki tackles Baru
Fayose says FG planning to increase fuel price to N185
Fayose says FG planning to increase fuel price to N185
X
Advertisement