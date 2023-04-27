The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ekiti LG boss warns residents against open defecation

News Agency Of Nigeria

” We are fighting war against open defecation for the benefit of our children, youths and aged ones in our communities and we will continue till everybody has hygenic culture,” he said.

Mr Sola Olominu (Newsline)
Mr Sola Olominu (Newsline)

Recommended articles

Olominu gave the warning while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ikole-Ekiti.

He said good hygienic environment being experienced in the community in the last four years had been good and encouraging.

Olominu advised landlords and agents to build good toilets in their houses to enable the residents of the buildings to have access to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman urged parents to desist from allowing their children defecate in front of their houses, drains or roadside bushes within the community.

He noted that open defecation could cause cholera outbreak if residents did not adhere strictly to good hygiene and proper cleaning of their environment.

” I want to warn residents to stop defecating in the environment to curb outbreak of disease such as cholera among other dangerous diseases that could emanate from feaces exposed in the open.

” The health officers as well as the local government workers have been advocating that landlords should build toilets for their tenants but some are yet to adhere to this directive.

” We are fighting war against open defecation for the benefit of our children, youths and aged ones in our communities and we will continue till everybody has hygenic culture,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olominu assured residents of his administration’s commitment to provide quality health service delivery in the various health centres established in the communities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adeleke recalls how Adeboye prophesied his emergence as Osun governor in 2018

Adeleke recalls how Adeboye prophesied his emergence as Osun governor in 2018

Your atrocities are not forgivable  —  IPOB lashes out at Buhari

Your atrocities are not forgivable  —  IPOB lashes out at Buhari

Ekiti LG boss warns residents against open defecation

Ekiti LG boss warns residents against open defecation

FG committed to revamping rubber industry, says Permanent Secretary

FG committed to revamping rubber industry, says Permanent Secretary

Zulum inaugurates FG’s 100 housing units in Gwoza

Zulum inaugurates FG’s 100 housing units in Gwoza

Governor-elect condemns Plateau killings

Governor-elect condemns Plateau killings

Zulum inaugurates FG’s 100 housing units in Gwoza

Zulum inaugurates FG’s 100 housing units in Gwoza

Orji Kalu visits Tinubu to welcome him from vacation

Orji Kalu visits Tinubu to welcome him from vacation

Obaseki wants to be remembered for quality education legacy

Obaseki wants to be remembered for quality education legacy

Pulse Sports

Jimmy Butler, Adebayo inspire Miami Heat to knockout Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks

Jimmy Butler, Adebayo inspire Miami Heat to knockout Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks

Steph Curry leads Warriors to beat Kings, take series lead

Steph Curry leads Warriors to beat Kings, take series lead

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers.

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground.

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

Stranded Nigerians in Sudan [Sudan jpg page speedic]

Nigerian students stranded in Sudan to return home soon