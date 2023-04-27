Ekiti LG boss warns residents against open defecation

Olominu gave the warning while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ikole-Ekiti.

He said good hygienic environment being experienced in the community in the last four years had been good and encouraging.

Olominu advised landlords and agents to build good toilets in their houses to enable the residents of the buildings to have access to it.

The chairman urged parents to desist from allowing their children defecate in front of their houses, drains or roadside bushes within the community.

He noted that open defecation could cause cholera outbreak if residents did not adhere strictly to good hygiene and proper cleaning of their environment.

” I want to warn residents to stop defecating in the environment to curb outbreak of disease such as cholera among other dangerous diseases that could emanate from feaces exposed in the open.

” The health officers as well as the local government workers have been advocating that landlords should build toilets for their tenants but some are yet to adhere to this directive.

” We are fighting war against open defecation for the benefit of our children, youths and aged ones in our communities and we will continue till everybody has hygenic culture,” he said.

