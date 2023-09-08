ADVERTISEMENT
Ekiti governor’s wife condemns killing of FUOYE Student

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oyebanji urged security operatives to exert every possible human effort to identify and bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to justice.

Late Atanda Modupe Deborah [Instablog]
Late Atanda Modupe Deborah [Instablog]

Oyebanji condemned the killing in a statement on Friday by her Senior Special Assistant on Media, Odunayo Ogunmola, in Ado-Ekiti.

The governor’s wife empathised with family of the deceased and university community mourning the loss of a promising student.

Oyebanji said she was shocked and heartbroken upon receiving the news of the untimely demise of the 200 level student of the Department of Nursing, FUOYE.

“The killing is an act of sheer wickedness, shocking in its brutality, heartrending to the core, and absolutely condemnable.

“Such act of violence has no place in a civilized academic community where future leaders are nurtured,” she said.

Oyebanji said a university should serve as an environment for academic pursuits and exchange of ideas, and should never become a site of tragedy where destinies of the next generation leaders were cut short.

“As a mother, l shared with the family the agonizing pain of losing such a daughter with a promising and bright future.

“Only the grace of Almighty God can provide solace to heal the broken hearts of the grieving family.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the parents of the slain student, praying that God will grant them the strength and fortitude to bear the immense loss of their precious daughter,” she said



News Agency Of Nigeria





