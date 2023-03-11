ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ekiti governor to prosecute traders for rejecting old naira notes

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has said the government would arrest and prosecute traders and service providers who reject the old N500 and N1000 denominations.

Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:BAO]
Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:BAO]

Recommended articles

The governor explained that the old N500 and N1000 denominations remained legal tender by virtue of the ruling of the Supreme Court which extended its validity date till Dec., 31.

Oyebanji said that his office had been inundated with the outcry of the people due to the hardship being faced as a result of the low circulation of the new redesigned Naira notes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Supreme Court had by its March 3 ruling, extended the validity date for the old naira notes in a case instituted by some states, including Ekiti.

Oyebanji said that the refusal of many business owners in the state to accept the old naira notes as means of transaction was unlawful.

This is an appeal to all residents of Ekiti to abide by the ruling of the Supreme Court, which has provided a reprieve for the people by extending the validity date of the old naira notes till Dec., 31.

“As honourable people, what is expected of us is to abide by the ruling of the apex court and continue to accept the old naira notes as means of transactions and not to inflict further hardship on one another by rejecting it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Government will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute business owners found rejecting the old naira notes,” the statement quoted Oyebanji as saying.

He, however, assured that his administration will continue to explore avenues to make life more meaningful for the people, as it continues to build a more prosperous state.

The governor, therefore, appealed to the market women and men, artisans, transporters, filling stations, supermarket owners and school proprietors as well as service providers to remain law abiding and accept the old naira notes.

He also urged the commercial banks and Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) to make the old and new currencies available in their branches and at their Automated Teller Machines (ATM) points in order to ease the stress residents go through to get money for their daily and commercial needs.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kwara health workers demand improved welfare package from Gov AbdulRazaq

Kwara health workers demand improved welfare package from Gov AbdulRazaq

Farmers want Tinubu to invest in mechanisation to boost food system

Farmers want Tinubu to invest in mechanisation to boost food system

IPAC dissolves Rivers State chapter for endorsing Wike's man for governor

IPAC dissolves Rivers State chapter for endorsing Wike's man for governor

Kwara women hold rally to support Gov AbdulRazaq’s second term bid

Kwara women hold rally to support Gov AbdulRazaq’s second term bid

Katsina NNPP sacks Deputy Guber candidate for endorsing APC candidate

Katsina NNPP sacks Deputy Guber candidate for endorsing APC candidate

I'm not dead - Ebonyi APC guber candidate debunks death rumour

I'm not dead - Ebonyi APC guber candidate debunks death rumour

Osun residents decry inability to spend old ₦500, ₦1,000 notes

Osun residents decry inability to spend old ₦500, ₦1,000 notes

Sanwo-Olu deserves second term — Former Presidential aspirant

Sanwo-Olu deserves second term — Former Presidential aspirant

Ekiti governor to prosecute traders for rejecting old naira notes

Ekiti governor to prosecute traders for rejecting old naira notes

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Woman docked for listing names of married women sleeping with Gov. Udom

Obi losses bid as Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS. (TheNation)

BREAKING: Appeal Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS

Abacha's son Abdullahi dies in his sleep.

Abacha's son Abdullahi dies in his sleep

INEC-and-the-BVAS (TheNation)

INEC rejects Labour Party’s request to witness BVAS reconfiguration