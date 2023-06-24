ADVERTISEMENT
Ekiti Gov Oyebanji doles out ₦9m to vulnerable citizens

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:@ekitistategov]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the beneficiaries who were at the Governor’s Office, in Ado-Ekiti, went home with varying amounts of money and working tools for their crafts.

Presenting the cash and tools to the beneficiaries, the Senior Special Assistant in the Governor’s Office, Mrs Sola Abe, said the gesture was to ensure that poverty is eradicated from the society.

Mrs Abe said that part of the gesture included payment of hospital bills, working tools and financial assistance for setting up businesses for those interested in business.

She urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the funds given to them by the governor to improve their well-being.

Also the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Communication, Mrs Mary Oso-Omotosho, said that selection of the beneficiaries had no political considerations but based on needs.

According to her, Oyebanji has put in place a programme to help the less privileged in the society.

“This is a rare opportunity as citizens from other states are requesting to be part of Mr Governor’s largesse; this goes on to mean that what Gov. Oyebanji is doing here gets to other states.

“This is a personal decision on the part of the governor to reach out to the less privileged. It is a promise he made within himself to see to the welfare of the ordinary citizens."

