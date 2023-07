Ekiti Assembly expresses confidence in Bamidele as Senate Leader

This is according to a congratulatory message signed by the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Babatunde Oke and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bamidele was unanimously announced as the Senate Leader on July 4, at the plenary in Abuja.

The assembly thanked the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across board for the choice of the respected senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District.

It described the appointment as well-deserved and done in line with the progressive visions and goals set for the legislative agenda of the 10th National Assembly.

The house said that the Ekiti-born lawmaker would bring his wealth of experience, dedication, extensive knowledge and understanding of parliamentary processes, coupled with his exceptional leadership abilities to his new office.

It described Bamidele, a two-term senator as a man who will play a crucial role in steering legislative decisions that will positively impact lives of ordinary Nigerians through the next four years.