ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ekiti Assembly expresses confidence in Bamidele as Senate Leader

News Agency Of Nigeria

It described Bamidele as a man who will play a crucial role in steering legislative decisions that will positively impact lives of ordinary Nigerians through the next four years.

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele representing Ekiti Central is the Senate Leader for the 10th National Assembly. [DAILY Trust]
Senator Opeyemi Bamidele representing Ekiti Central is the Senate Leader for the 10th National Assembly. [DAILY Trust]

Recommended articles

This is according to a congratulatory message signed by the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Babatunde Oke and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bamidele was unanimously announced as the Senate Leader on July 4, at the plenary in Abuja.

The assembly thanked the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across board for the choice of the respected senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District.

ADVERTISEMENT

It described the appointment as well-deserved and done in line with the progressive visions and goals set for the legislative agenda of the 10th National Assembly.

The house said that the Ekiti-born lawmaker would bring his wealth of experience, dedication, extensive knowledge and understanding of parliamentary processes, coupled with his exceptional leadership abilities to his new office.

It described Bamidele, a two-term senator as a man who will play a crucial role in steering legislative decisions that will positively impact lives of ordinary Nigerians through the next four years.

It stated further that the entire 26 lawmakers of the assembly reaffirmed their confidence in Bamidele’s abilities to carry out his duties with integrity, fairness and impartiality.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu describes late FCMB founder Olasubomi Balogun as model for bankers

Tinubu describes late FCMB founder Olasubomi Balogun as model for bankers

Catholic priest tasks Edo spare parts traders on prayers

Catholic priest tasks Edo spare parts traders on prayers

Ekiti Assembly expresses confidence in Bamidele as Senate Leader

Ekiti Assembly expresses confidence in Bamidele as Senate Leader

No lion was killed in Benue — Police

No lion was killed in Benue — Police

Al-Qalam University secures approval for 6 new programmes

Al-Qalam University secures approval for 6 new programmes

‘Gangs of Lagos’ production sacrilegious to cultural heritage rights – Oba of Lagos

‘Gangs of Lagos’ production sacrilegious to cultural heritage rights – Oba of Lagos

Mmesoma loses ₦3m scholarship due to JAMB result forgery

Mmesoma loses ₦3m scholarship due to JAMB result forgery

Police recover 4 bodies of suspected sit-at-home enforcers in Enugu

Police recover 4 bodies of suspected sit-at-home enforcers in Enugu

Ezekwesili supports JAMB's sanctions on Mmesoma after confession

Ezekwesili supports JAMB's sanctions on Mmesoma after confession

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

Ejikeme Mmesoma has refuted the forgery allegation levelled against her by JAMB. [Punch]

I didn’t forge my UTME result — Ejikeme Mmesoma