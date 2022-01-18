RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EKEDC apologises to customers over irregular power supply

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The management of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Tuesday apologised to its customers in Lagos and some parts of Ogun State over the irregular power supply they currently experiencing.

EKEDC apologises to customers over irregular power supply.
EKEDC apologises to customers over irregular power supply. [Twitter/@KesterEne]

The General Manager Corporate Communications, Mr Godwin Idemudia, in a statement in Lagos, said the epileptic supply was due to reduced load capacity from the National Grid.

Idemudia assured customers that normalcy would be restored as soon as the capacity was increased.

“Our technical team is working with other partners in the electricity value chain to improve the situation.

“Until generation goes up, there is nothing we can do now because the National Grid is the only source of our supply.

“We are, therefore, appealing to customers to bear with us, as power increases from the national grid, normalcy will be restored to them.

“EKEDC highly regrets any inconveniences caused by this irregular supply,” he said.

