Eid-el-Maulud: Peter Obi felicitates with Muslims, sues for peace
The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has felicitated with the Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Maulud in commemoration of the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
“I felicitate with the Muslim faithful in Nigeria on this occasion of Eid-el-Maulud in commemoration of the birthday of the holy Prophet Muhammad.
“May this celebration remind us of the need to love and care for one another, according to the virtues of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.
“May the celebration bring to birth, in our highly divided nation, the much needed peace and unity, love and progress.
“May we unite in purpose and efforts, to move our nation forward, as we journey into the New Nigeria. Happy Eid-el-Maulud,” Obi said.
