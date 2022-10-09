RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Eid-el-Maulud: Peter Obi felicitates with Muslims, sues for peace

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has felicitated with the Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Maulud in commemoration of the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate
Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate

Read Also

I felicitate with the Muslim faithful in Nigeria on this occasion of Eid-el-Maulud in commemoration of the birthday of the holy Prophet Muhammad.

“May this celebration remind us of the need to love and care for one another, according to the virtues of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

“May the celebration bring to birth, in our highly divided nation, the much needed peace and unity, love and progress.

“May we unite in purpose and efforts, to move our nation forward, as we journey into the New Nigeria. Happy Eid-el-Maulud,” Obi said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria doesn't need a leader like Buhari again, we deserve better - NEF spokesman

Nigeria doesn't need a leader like Buhari again, we deserve better - NEF spokesman

2023 Election: Zamfara commissioner urges politicians to de-escalate tension

2023 Election: Zamfara commissioner urges politicians to de-escalate tension

As petrol scarcity looms in Abuja, FG blames Kogi flood

As petrol scarcity looms in Abuja, FG blames Kogi flood

51,541 inmates awaiting trial in Nigerian prisons– Minister

51,541 inmates awaiting trial in Nigerian prisons– Minister

NDLEA arrests female drug dealer with 78 bags of cannabis

NDLEA arrests female drug dealer with 78 bags of cannabis

MC Oluomo shuts down Lagos with 5-million-man rally for Tinubu

MC Oluomo shuts down Lagos with 5-million-man rally for Tinubu

8 persons die in Jos road accident – FRSC

8 persons die in Jos road accident – FRSC

Commuters appeal to govts as Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway claims more lives

Commuters appeal to govts as Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway claims more lives

FG building 3 custodial centres to house 9,000 inmates – Minister

FG building 3 custodial centres to house 9,000 inmates – Minister

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tobi Phillips, and Princess Ashley Adegoke

Meet 2 more women set to marry Ooni of Ife as he turns 48 this October

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

Big Brother Lockdown

Give us power to sanction Big Brother Naija, Bobriski – NCAC

Vice President 'Yemi Osinbajo (L), President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) taking a selfie

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn