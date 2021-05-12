Eid-el-Fitr: Okowa calls for prayers to fight insecurity

He made the call in his message to Muslims in Delta and across the country on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

In the message conveyed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba, the governor said that Muslims and Christians should intensify prayers to complement federal and states' governments efforts at ending insecurity in the country.

He added that Nigerians should also pray for the peace of the nation and to avert a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged the Muslim faithful to extend the spiritual benefits of Ramadan, which were love, peace and justice to their daily living "as through this, they will be contributing to the development of the nation".

According to Okowa, this year's Eid-el-Fitr celebration is coming at a time when the country is plagued by varying security challenges, which call for fervent prayers.

He charged all Muslim faithful and Nigerians to use the celebration for sober reflection and supplication for peace, unity and progress of the nation.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I extend warmest wishes to Muslims celebrating Eid-el-Fitr in Delta, Nigeria and around the world.

“I congratulate His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and all our countrymen and women who have successfully undertaken the month-long Ramadan fasting.