ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police IG narrates how abducted medical students were rescued without ransom

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police said the successful rescue of the 27 individuals was achieved without the payment of any ransom.

Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria Police Force | Facebook
Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria Police Force | Facebook

Recommended articles

Speaking while handing over the students to their Vice Chancellors in Abuja on Sunday, Egbetokun added that the arrested suspects were in custody.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the 20 medical students were on Aug. 15 abducted in Benue while in transit to Enugu by the criminal gang.

Egbetokun said the students, five other passengers, and two other victims who were already in the captivity of the kidnappers were on Aug. 22 following a successful operation by the Nigeria Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the successful rescue of the 27 individuals was achieved without the payment of any ransom.

I am pleased to inform you that the kingpin of this notorious gang was neutralised during an exchange of fire with our operatives.

“Two other members of the gang were arrested, with their weapons recovered.

“These individuals are currently in our custody where they are providing valuable information that will help in dismantling their criminal network and prevent future occurrences of such abductions,” he said.

He said the rescue operation was painstakingly difficult and complex, requiring the deployment of massive resources, physical courage, meticulous planning, and coordination.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In this regard, I must extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) whose support was instrumental in this operation.

“I must place on record, the personal commitment of the NSA, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, to the success of the operation that led to the successful rescue of the victims.

“I also wish to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of other security agencies who partnered with us, as well as the local vigilantes who played a crucial role in ensuring the mission's success,” he said.

The IG said the successful rescue of the victims was a demonstration of what could be achieved through teamwork for a common goal.

In their remarks, the Vice Chancellors of the two universities commended the Nigeria Police and other security agencies for successfully rescuing the students unhurt and without ransom payment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof Tanko Ishaya, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos said the university management had concluded plans to work on the trauma associated with kidnap in the lives of the students.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police IG narrates how abducted medical students were rescued without ransom

Police IG narrates how abducted medical students were rescued without ransom

Ondo govt set to host biggest world entrepreneurship festival

Ondo govt set to host biggest world entrepreneurship festival

Stop weaponising insecurity against govt - Okonjo-Iweala scolds opposition

Stop weaponising insecurity against govt - Okonjo-Iweala scolds opposition

NDLEA intercepts ₦2.2bn codeine bottles at Tincan seaport in Lagos

NDLEA intercepts ₦2.2bn codeine bottles at Tincan seaport in Lagos

NAF airstrikes kill terrorists, destroy 25 illegal refineries

NAF airstrikes kill terrorists, destroy 25 illegal refineries

Empowering small-scale businesses better than palliatives – Archbishop

Empowering small-scale businesses better than palliatives – Archbishop

Defence Minister donates 15 trucks of fertiliser to Zamfara APC

Defence Minister donates 15 trucks of fertiliser to Zamfara APC

Stop meddling in our affairs in North-West, APC fires warning to PDP

Stop meddling in our affairs in North-West, APC fires warning to PDP

South-East lawmakers rue region's absence on student loan list, demand compliance

South-East lawmakers rue region's absence on student loan list, demand compliance

Pulse Sports

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Governor Sanwo-Olu declares August 20 work-free for Isese day celebrations

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State said eight new transformers have been installed in Afikpo.

After 13 years of darkness, Ebonyi Govt set to restore electricity in Afikpo

Governor’s wife distributes 3,500 bags of rice, cash to vulnerable households in Katsina [NAN]

Radda's wife marks Humanitarian Day, donates 3,500 bags of rice, ₦17.5m cash

Police, JTF raid criminal den, rescue kidnapped victims in Anambra [Vanguard News]

Police, JTF raid criminal den, rescue kidnapped victims in Anambra