EFCC warns skit makers against misuse of identity in recent video

Ima Elijah

The EFCC noted that it will not tolerate any misuse of its operational identities in skits and is prepared to take appropriate measures to address such infringements.

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]
Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]

The advisory comes in the wake of a recent skit titled "EFCC and Army Wahala," which the anti-graft agency deemed as misrepresenting its activities.

The EFCC, through an official statement, noted its dissatisfaction with the skit, stating that it portrayed a caricature of the agency's operational procedures.

The video in question depicted supposed EFCC operatives engaging in aggressive behavior towards suspects, a portrayal that the commission finds both embarrassing and damaging to its image.

The statement read, "The EFCC is compelled to reiterate its warning to skit makers and other social workers to desist from using the operational identities of the commission illegally and irresponsibly."

The EFCC clarified that its operatives are not bullies but are trained as modern law enforcement officers, characterised by decency, civility, and respect for the public, including suspects of economic and financial crimes.

"Skit makers are warned again to desist from unauthorised use of the identities of the EFCC to ply their trade. The Commission will not hesitate to bring to book anyone caught displaying its operational identities for any engagement."

