EFCC warns skit makers against misuse of identity in recent video

The advisory comes in the wake of a recent skit titled "EFCC and Army Wahala," which the anti-graft agency deemed as misrepresenting its activities.

The EFCC, through an official statement, noted its dissatisfaction with the skit, stating that it portrayed a caricature of the agency's operational procedures.

The video in question depicted supposed EFCC operatives engaging in aggressive behavior towards suspects, a portrayal that the commission finds both embarrassing and damaging to its image.

The statement read, "The EFCC is compelled to reiterate its warning to skit makers and other social workers to desist from using the operational identities of the commission illegally and irresponsibly."

The EFCC clarified that its operatives are not bullies but are trained as modern law enforcement officers, characterised by decency, civility, and respect for the public, including suspects of economic and financial crimes.