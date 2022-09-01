EFCC transfers arrested Ogun Speaker to Abuja for questioning

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC transfers arrested Ogun Speaker flown to Abuja for questioning

Bayo Wahab

The Speaker is said to have been on the wanted list of the commission following his failure to honour EFCC invitation several times.

Speaker, Ogun State- House of Assembly, Olakunle-Oluomo. (Punch)
Why he was Arrested: The lawmaker was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Thursday, September 1, 2022, over alleged misappropriation and embezzlement of funds.

An anonymous member of the Ogun State Assembly had earlier confirmed the arrest of the Speaker to this reporter.

Oluomo is said to have been on the wanted list of the commission following his failure to honour EFCC invitation several times.

Another member of the Assembly who spoke to ThePunch on condition of anonymity also confirmed the arrest of the lawmaker.

“The information you got is correct. Our speaker was arrested by operatives of the EFCC earlier this morning. From what I gathered, he was alleged to have been involved in misappropriation and embezzlement of funds.” the lawmaker said.

Previous Accusation: Recall that earlier this year, the EFCC accused the Ogun State House Assembly of engaging in forgery, money laundering, and falsification of financial records.

The commission said some principal officers of the Assembly divert public funds for use different from the purpose for which the funds were appropriated.

The EFCC stated this in its counter-affidavit filed in opposition to the interlocutory application by the House of Assembly.

In January 2022, the Assembly had in a suit marked FHC/AB/CS/7/2022 dragged the EFCC before a Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
