ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC returns $26,000 to Christine Brown, a victim of internet fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

EFCC spokesperson also admonishes the public to be circumspect in whatever they do online as fraudsters prowl the internet seeking to defraud unsuspecting victims.

EFCC officers [NAN]
EFCC officers [NAN]

Recommended articles

The EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement in Abuja, added that the Benin Zonal Command handed over the money to the victim on Monday. According to him, Brown expressed gratitude to the Commission for its efforts which she said, has brought some succour to her after losing her life’s savings to the fraudsters.

He said that the 70-year-old had petitioned the Commission after being defrauded by an internet fraudster through a romance scam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Narrating her ordeal, Brown said she became a victim after she met a purported John Barrowman, an entertainer and citizen of America online.

“Unknown to her, he was a fraudster. Brown said they became romantically involved, and the fraudster began to demand money which she sent to him through wire transfers, Bitcoin and gift cards,” Uwajaren said.

“Kanu Idagu, the Zonal Commander, while handing over the recovered fund, said the Commission will continue to discharge its mandate to the betterment of the society.

“We are doing a whole lot in ensuring that victims of fraud are restituted where possible, and we will continue to do more,” he said.

He admonished the public to be circumspect in whatever they do online as fraudsters prowl the internet seeking to defraud unsuspecting victims.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Appear before the Committee on Sept. 7 or face arrest - Reps threaten AGF

Appear before the Committee on Sept. 7 or face arrest - Reps threaten AGF

Flood claims 5 lives in Adamawa - ADSEMA

Flood claims 5 lives in Adamawa - ADSEMA

Councillors suspend Ogun LG boss who accused Abiodun of funds diversion

Councillors suspend Ogun LG boss who accused Abiodun of funds diversion

Nasarawa Govt orders evacuation from riverine communities due to flood

Nasarawa Govt orders evacuation from riverine communities due to flood

Peter Obi’s campaign coordinator in Bayelsa leaves LP to PDP

Peter Obi’s campaign coordinator in Bayelsa leaves LP to PDP

Police Officers Wives donates foodstuffs to less privileged in Anambra

Police Officers Wives donates foodstuffs to less privileged in Anambra

EFCC returns $26,000 to Christine Brown, a victim of internet fraud

EFCC returns $26,000 to Christine Brown, a victim of internet fraud

Izombe clan appreciates Tinubu, Uzodinma for Uchegbu’s appointment into NDDC

Izombe clan appreciates Tinubu, Uzodinma for Uchegbu’s appointment into NDDC

Imo begins first phase of FG palliatives, shares 65,000 bags of rice

Imo begins first phase of FG palliatives, shares 65,000 bags of rice

Pulse Sports

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Govt takes FG to court over harassment of state anti-corruption agency

Peter Obi and Rufai Oseni of Arise TV. [IgbereTV]

Peter Obi denies sponsoring burial of Rufai Oseni's father