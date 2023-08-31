EFCC returns $26,000 to Christine Brown, a victim of internet fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has facilitated the return of $26,000 to Christine Brown, a British national and a victim of internet fraud.

The EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement in Abuja, added that the Benin Zonal Command handed over the money to the victim on Monday. According to him, Brown expressed gratitude to the Commission for its efforts which she said, has brought some succour to her after losing her life’s savings to the fraudsters.

He said that the 70-year-old had petitioned the Commission after being defrauded by an internet fraudster through a romance scam.

“Narrating her ordeal, Brown said she became a victim after she met a purported John Barrowman, an entertainer and citizen of America online.

“Unknown to her, he was a fraudster. Brown said they became romantically involved, and the fraudster began to demand money which she sent to him through wire transfers, Bitcoin and gift cards,” Uwajaren said.

“Kanu Idagu, the Zonal Commander, while handing over the recovered fund, said the Commission will continue to discharge its mandate to the betterment of the society.

“We are doing a whole lot in ensuring that victims of fraud are restituted where possible, and we will continue to do more,” he said.