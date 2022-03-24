RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC releases Willie Obiano on bail after 6 days in detention

Ima Elijah

The ex-governor was arrested last week at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, as he was preparing to board a flight to Houston, the United States.

The former Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has been released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after spending six days in the custody of the anti-graft agency.

The arrest was said to have taken place at about 8.30p.m. last Thursday, March 17, 2022, after he lost his immunity from arrest and prosecution.

Mr Obiano, who had been on the EFCC’s watchlist for some time, was arrested over corruption allegations.

Obiano was arrested for alleged misappropriation of public funds, including, N5 billion Sure-P and N37 billion security vote which was withdrawn in cash. Part of the funds was also allegedly diverted to finance political activities in the state,” EFCC’s spokesperson, Mr Wilson Uwujaren told.

Obiano was arrested hours after handing over to his successor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

The anti-graft agency granted the former governor administrative bail, while waiting for him to fulfil his bail conditions.

As part of his bail condition, the EFCC also withheld his passport.

Ima Elijah

