EFCC recovered N152 billion, $386 million, BTC, ETH last year

The agency recovered funds in numerous currencies, according to its figures.

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recovered more than N152 billion from offenders last year, the agency announced on Monday, January 10, 2022.

The Lagos Zonal Command (which covers Lagos and Ogun) recovered the most, ending the year with N70.31 billion, followed by the Abuja Command (FCT, Nasarawa) which recovered N67.24 billion.

A review of the commission's operational activities in 2021 showed that $386.2 million, £1.2 million, and €156,246 were also recovered.

EFCC's monetary recoveries in 2021
The anti-graft agency's haul recovered between January and December also included 1.7 million Saudi Riyal, 1,900 South African Rand, and 1,400 Canadian Dollar.

The agency's recovery basket also included a digital currency component with 5,36957319 Bitcoin, and 0.09012 Ethereum.

"The Abdulrasheed Bawa led management of the EFCC has assured that there is no hiding place for the looters of the nation's treasury," the EFCC said in Monday's statement.

The commission announced last week that it secured a total of 2,220 convictions nationwide in 2021.

Only 34 cases were lost the entire year, ending with a 98.49% conviction rate.

