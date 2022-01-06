RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC won 2,220 cases, lost 34 in 2021

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Last year's conviction total is the highest recorded in the history of the EFCC.

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [EFCC]
EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [EFCC]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it secured a total of 2,220 convictions nationwide in 2021.

Recommended articles

The agency only lost 34 cases the entire year, ending with a 98.49% success rate according to figures made public on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

EFCC's conviction figures for 2021 [EFCC]
EFCC's conviction figures for 2021 [EFCC] Pulse Nigeria

The EFCC's Lagos Zonal Command (covering Lagos and Ogun) secured the most convictions with 481.

The Ibadan Command (Oyo, Osun, and Ekiti) finished a close second with 324 convictions, and the Port Harcourt Command (Rivers, Bayelsa, and Abia) finished third with 230 convictions.

The Makurdi Command (Benue, Taraba, and Plateau) recorded the lowest number of convictions with 22, followed by the Maiduguri Command (Borno and Yobe) with 26, and the Sokoto Command (Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara) with 38.

The Abuja Command (FCT and Nasarawa) finished the year with 140 convictions.

EFCC's conviction figures for 2021 [EFCC]
EFCC's conviction figures for 2021 [EFCC] Pulse Nigeria

Last year's conviction total is the highest recorded in the history of the anti-graft agency.

"Before 2021, the highest record of conviction by the commission was secured in 2019 with 1280 convictions. The 2220 record of 2021 is a 127.5 % improvement over the 2019 record," the agency said.

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said the anti-graft agency will continue to build on its achievements to combat fraud in the country.

EFCC's conviction figures for 2021 [EFCC]
EFCC's conviction figures for 2021 [EFCC] Pulse Nigeria

The agency faced a lot of public criticism last year especially over a series of raids on hotels hunting for cybercriminals.

The agency insisted the raids were conducted based on reliable intel that targeted specific suspects, but critics said they were targeting and profiling young people who displayed any kind of wealth.

Many of the agency's high-profile cases against high profile people, especially current and former public office holders, did not see any significant progress over the course of the year.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Jonathan’s son-in-law joins Cross River governorship race

2023: Jonathan’s son-in-law joins Cross River governorship race

Police release list of qualified candidates, dates for constables training

Police release list of qualified candidates, dates for constables training

Buhari’s displeasure with power sector performance an indictment on NERC – Group

Buhari’s displeasure with power sector performance an indictment on NERC – Group

Police confirm attack on Sino- Hydro workers in Niger

Police confirm attack on Sino- Hydro workers in Niger

EFCC won 2,220 cases, lost 34 in 2021

EFCC won 2,220 cases, lost 34 in 2021

COVID-19: Nigeria records 5 deaths, 856 new infections

COVID-19: Nigeria records 5 deaths, 856 new infections

Okowa condoles PDP governorship candidate Ozigbo over father’s death

Okowa condoles PDP governorship candidate Ozigbo over father’s death

Nigerian government finally designates bandits as terrorists

Nigerian government finally designates bandits as terrorists

Fayemi: 'Some persons within APC are uncomfortable with my rising profile'

Fayemi: 'Some persons within APC are uncomfortable with my rising profile'

Trending

El-Rufai wants to bomb forests where bandits live

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says a bombing campaign would only take months [Daily Trust]

Wike bans prostitution, nightclubbing in Rivers

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Twitter/@GovWike]

State Police is not an option - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

Second Niger bridge 78 per cent completed – FG

Second Niger bridge