EFCC raises alarm over surge in fake dollars, cybercrimes in Benue

Abdulkarim Chukkol, the Acting Chairman of EFCC, voiced his apprehension during a press conference held on Thursday, September 28, 2023, in Makurdi. He assured the public that the commission is taking decisive measures to combat this growing menace.

The announcement came during a workshop titled "Effective Reporting of Economic and Financial Crimes," organised for 30 journalists hailing from prominent media outlets across Nigeria. Representing the EFCC Chairman at the event was Friday Ebelo, the Head of the Makurdi Zonal Office.

Chukkol emphasised that the primary mission of the EFCC is to significantly reduce corruption levels within Nigeria and reaffirmed their commitment to executing their duties efficiently and professionally.

ADVERTISEMENT

He highlighted the agency's substantial achievements through its enforcement activities, citing recoveries totaling billions of naira and the fortification of the country's anti-money laundering framework.

He went on to stress the enhanced regulations governing entities susceptible to money laundering, indicating a more rigorous approach in combating illicit financial activities.

The EFCC Chairman issued a stern warning to the public against disclosing their bank details to unauthorised individuals to prevent involvement in illegal financial transactions.

He urged the media to play an active role in educating family members, friends, politicians, and other influential figures, stating that they risk imprisonment if their companies or bank accounts become conduits for laundering the proceeds of illegal activities.