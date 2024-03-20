ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC officer, Tukur denies promise not to prosecute AGF, trial continues

News Agency Of Nigeria

The trio are are standing trial on a 14-count charge bordering on stealing, fraudulent diversion of public fund to the tune of ₦109.5 billion.

EFCC officer, Tukur denies promise not to prosecute AGF trial continues [Ships & Ports]
EFCC officer, Tukur denies promise not to prosecute AGF trial continues [Ships & Ports]

Recommended articles

Tukur made this known on Wednesday while testifying as the second prosecution witness in trial-within-trial to verify the willingness of the statements by Idris (1st defendant).

The trial-within-trial was ordered by the court following the objection raised by counsel for Idris, Chris Uche, SAN, alleging that his client did not make his statements to the EFCC voluntarily.

Idris Ahmed alongside Geoffrey Olusegun Akindele, Mohammed Kudu Usman and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited, are standing trial on a 14-count charge bordering on stealing, fraudulent diversion of public fund to the tune of ₦109.5 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them. In his evidence led by the prosecution counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, the witness said Idris’ first statement was voluntarily made on January 22, 2022.

He told the court that the allegations began as a result of a petition written by a group called ‘Treasury concerned staff .’ He added that the group alleged that Idris abused his office and used the proceeds to acquire property in Kano.

"This statement was at the preliminary stage of the investigation and it was the 1st defendant that approached the Commission himself requesting to be heard on January 22, 2022.

"Although, the team was not ready for such, the Commission however obliged him. We listened to him and told him whatever he says would be documented.

"Two other operatives were with me. He came to our office without a lawyer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By my thinking, coming without a lawyer means he was waiving his rights,” he said.

He told the court that Idris was given administrative bail. On May 16, 2022, he said Idris was arrested in Kano and brought to Abuja because he refused to respond to messages and calls put across to him by the EFCC.

He added that he came in the company of his security officer, Yusuf Aro and he wrote a statement and was detained. On May 17, Haruna Isa, a director of legal services from the AGF’s office was present and he wrote his statements. He said the defendant also wrote statements on May 21 , May 23, 25, 26 and May 31, 2022 in the presence of Odudu Ituen from Paul Erokoro’s chambers.

Being cross examined by defence counsel, Uche, the witness insisted that he never promised not to prosecute the defendant. According to him, the cautionary words was written by an EFCC officer .

After the cross examination of the witness, the prosecution counsel Atolagbe told the court he had two more witnesses to call. He however told the court that the witnesses were not available and prayed for an adjournment, Uche did not object to that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Yusuf Halilu then adjourned until May 15 for the witnesses to testify.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Archbishop of Ibadan urges FG to extend BVN-NIN linking deadline

Archbishop of Ibadan urges FG to extend BVN-NIN linking deadline

Woman gives birth to baby during plane ride, airline promises reward

Woman gives birth to baby during plane ride, airline promises reward

National Assembly has passed student loan bill

National Assembly has passed student loan bill

EFCC officer, Tukur denies promise not to prosecute AGF, trial continues

EFCC officer, Tukur denies promise not to prosecute AGF, trial continues

2 illegal miners die as well collapses in Cross River, 3 others injured

2 illegal miners die as well collapses in Cross River, 3 others injured

Tinubu proposes new salaries for judges amidst Nigeria's economic hardship

Tinubu proposes new salaries for judges amidst Nigeria's economic hardship

Court dismisses Adventist leader's suit to stop elections on Saturdays

Court dismisses Adventist leader's suit to stop elections on Saturdays

LP crisis deepens as NLC shuts party secretariats, demands Abure's sacking

LP crisis deepens as NLC shuts party secretariats, demands Abure's sacking

Stop turning hotels into dens for drug offenders - NDLEA warns hotel owners

Stop turning hotels into dens for drug offenders - NDLEA warns hotel owners

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Improve service delivery, ease residents' hardships - Kwara Govt tells IBEDC

4.9 million children died before their 5th birthday in 2022 - UN [The Educator Online]

4.9 million children died before their 5th birthday in 2022 - UN

Sen Abdul’aziz Yari [Punch Newspapers]

Sen Yari helps 10,000 orphans with food items, clothing for Sallah

Gov. Aiyedatiwa inaugurates 16 permanent secretaries, 2 tutors-general [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa installs 16 secretaries, 2 tutors for effective service delivery