ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC never invited me, Jonathan knocks Femi Kuti over fraud case claim

Nurudeen Shotayo

Jonathan described as lies, the claim by Femi Kuti that he was once invited by the EFCC over a fraud case.

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan
Former president, Goodluck Jonathan

Recommended articles

Femi, the eldest son of the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, recently alleged that Jonathan was a guest of the anti-graft agency after his tenure as the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State.

The invitation, according to the four-time Grammy nominee, bordered on fraud allegations involving Jonathan.

But, reacting to the claim, the Office of the former President described Femi's as false and spurious.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was contained in a statement issued by Wealth Ominabo, a media officer in the former president’s office, on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Ominabo noted that the Afrobeat singer's comment may have been influenced by some fake information that was peddled in the past by some unscrupulous politicians, stressing that the anti-graft agency gave Jonathan a clean bill at the time in question.

The statement read: “We have just watched a video broadcast by Femi Kuti, where he sought to clarify his position on the recent removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

“In the same message, we noticed that in trying to push his case, Femi needlessly brought former President Goodluck Jonathan into the fray, by alleging that Dr Jonathan was invited by EFCC during his time as a deputy governor of Bayelsa State.

“We would have ignored the false claim, as we had done in the past if it had not come from Mr Kuti, an internationally acclaimed musician and patriot, who we also hold in high regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While struggling in the video to dissociate himself from politicians whom he accused of corruption, Kuti had said, “Let me remind you that Jonathan was wanted by the EFCC as a Vice Governor (we guess he meant Deputy Governor) of Bayelsa State.”

“This spurious claim is simply a lie, fabricated and repeatedly planted in the media by merchants of mischief for political purposes.

“We have said this before and we will repeat it: For the avoidance of any doubt, President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s name was never on any EFCC list of corrupt governors or deputy governors as the case may be. We challenge anybody, including Femi, to prove otherwise.

“Let us remind Femi and others that the former Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who was in office at the time President Jonathan was a deputy governor, did categorically dismiss those allegations as lies manufactured by political jobbers.

“It is disappointing that a celebrity of Femi’s stature, whom many respect as a voice of reason and truth, has suddenly become a purveyor of fake news and misinformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will admonish Femi and his likes to freely express their rights to give their opinion on any national issue without resorting to falsehood and sullying the hard-earned reputation of individuals.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bill Gates to meet Tinubu Monday; here's why he's visiting Nigeria

Bill Gates to meet Tinubu Monday; here's why he's visiting Nigeria

EFCC never invited me, Jonathan knocks Femi Kuti over fraud case claim

EFCC never invited me, Jonathan knocks Femi Kuti over fraud case claim

Obasanjo discloses what Boko Haram founders told him during a meeting

Obasanjo discloses what Boko Haram founders told him during a meeting

He must face the law, Asari Dokubo asks Tinubu not to release Nnamdi kanu

He must face the law, Asari Dokubo asks Tinubu not to release Nnamdi kanu

I will nominate people for Tinubu's appointments if asked - Bode George

I will nominate people for Tinubu's appointments if asked - Bode George

Oil theft allegations against military unfounded, group condemns Dokubo

Oil theft allegations against military unfounded, group condemns Dokubo

Produce evidence of our involvement in oil theft, Navy replies Asari Dokubo

Produce evidence of our involvement in oil theft, Navy replies Asari Dokubo

Nigeria to inaugurate 6-storey building Culture House soon

Nigeria to inaugurate 6-storey building Culture House soon

Accept ex-convicts as changed persons, FG appeals to Nigerians

Accept ex-convicts as changed persons, FG appeals to Nigerians

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace. [Pulse]

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

Vice President Kashim Shettima apologises to Muslims over his recent comment about National Assembly leadership. [Daily Trust]

Shettima apologises to Muslims over his comment on National Assembly leadership