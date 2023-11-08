BREAKING: EFCC finally complies with Court order, brings Emefiele to Court

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, who had been in the custody of Federal Government security agencies for over 150 days, was brought to court in compliance with the directive issued by Justice Olukayode Adeniyi.

Dressed in a yellow Babariga paired with a Hausa cap, Emefiele entered the courtroom at approximately 12:30 PM, accompanied by a team of EFCC operatives ensuring his security.

The court premises were abuzz with anticipation as friends and relatives of the former CBN governor awaited the judge's arrival for a hearing on his fundamental human rights suit.

Justice Adeniyi had reaffirmed his order on Monday, November 06, stipulating that the detained former CBN governor must be brought to court on November 8 for the purpose of admitting him to bail.