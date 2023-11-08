ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: EFCC finally complies with Court order, brings Emefiele to Court

Ima Elijah

Justice Adeniyi had reaffirmed his order on Monday.

Godwin Emefiele [Dailypost]
Godwin Emefiele [Dailypost]

Recommended articles

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, who had been in the custody of Federal Government security agencies for over 150 days, was brought to court in compliance with the directive issued by Justice Olukayode Adeniyi.

Dressed in a yellow Babariga paired with a Hausa cap, Emefiele entered the courtroom at approximately 12:30 PM, accompanied by a team of EFCC operatives ensuring his security.

The court premises were abuzz with anticipation as friends and relatives of the former CBN governor awaited the judge's arrival for a hearing on his fundamental human rights suit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Adeniyi had reaffirmed his order on Monday, November 06, stipulating that the detained former CBN governor must be brought to court on November 8 for the purpose of admitting him to bail.

Additionally, he directed the anti-graft agency to either grant bail to Emefiele or allow the court to do so, in accordance with the provisions of the law regarding fundamental human rights.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LASU removes Student Affairs Dean over certificate racketeering allegations

LASU removes Student Affairs Dean over certificate racketeering allegations

Customs Service increases monthly revenue collection from ₦202bn to ₦334bn

Customs Service increases monthly revenue collection from ₦202bn to ₦334bn

BREAKING: EFCC finally complies with Court order, brings Emefiele to Court

BREAKING: EFCC finally complies with Court order, brings Emefiele to Court

Tinubu would start a Telecom venture with short lifespan, Primate Ayodele foresees

Tinubu would start a Telecom venture with short lifespan, Primate Ayodele foresees

Legal Aid Council receives 297 cases in 10 months in Kano

Legal Aid Council receives 297 cases in 10 months in Kano

Never compromise your faith in spite of economic situation - CAN urges Christians

Never compromise your faith in spite of economic situation - CAN urges Christians

NSCDC boss orders clampdown on vandals of electrical transformers in Oyo

NSCDC boss orders clampdown on vandals of electrical transformers in Oyo

Gov Diri pledges support for NYSC scheme, assures corps members of security

Gov Diri pledges support for NYSC scheme, assures corps members of security

Dele Momodu says Nyesom Wike aspires to lead 2 political parties

Dele Momodu says Nyesom Wike aspires to lead 2 political parties

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has urged the Nigerian government to immediately deport Zakir Naik, an Islamic preacher [PN]

Fani-Kayode urges deportation of Islamic preacher for labeling military 'Muslim'