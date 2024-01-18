ADVERTISEMENT
EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele

News Agency Of Nigeria

In that charge, Emefiele was the sole defendant and the charges were reduced from 20 to 6, to which Emefiele pleaded not guilty.

EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele [Channels TV]

EFCC dragged Emefiele to court earlier on six counts bordering on alleged breach of procurement procedure in the award of the contract to April1616 Investment Limited.

The anti-graft agency had in August 2023, charged Emefiele and Sa’adatu Yaro and a company, April 1616 Investment Limited with breach of the Procurement Act in respect of the purchase of some vehicles.

EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, on November 28 drew the attention of the court to an amended charge dated November 8, 2023. In that charge, Emefiele was the sole defendant and the charges were reduced from 20 to six, to which Emefiele pleaded not guilty.

Justice Hamza Muazu on November 22, 2023, granted him bail of ₦300 million. Muazu in addition, ordered two sureties in the like sum of the ₦300 million who must have a property in the Maitama district of Abuja. The sureties must in addition present the title documents and certificates of occupancy (C of O) to the court for verification.

The judge further added that Emefiele should submit to the registrar of the court his travelling documents and must be within Abuja within the period of his trial. However, when the case came up today, Oyedepo told the court that they filed another amended charge of 20 counts against Emefiele.

He said they filed the defendant just yesterday. Responding, the defendant‘s counsel, Matthew Burka, SAN, told the court that he needed time to study the new charge sheet. Subsequently, Justice Muazu adjourned the case until Friday for re-arraignment.

