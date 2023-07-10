EFCC drags Stella Oduah to court over fake NYSC certificate

Oduah, who represented Anambra North Senatorial Distinct in the 9th National Assembly, will be arraigned on an eight-count charge bordering on perjury and document falsification.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a notice of arraignment had since been served on parties in the matter. In the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/275/2023, Oduah is the sole defendant.

The ex-lawmaker is accused of misrepresenting facts about whether or not she participated in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and was issued a certificate to that effect.

She was alleged to have falsified documents with which she got into public offices, including being a minister and a senator. She was alleged to have been aided by one D. A. O. Oshinowo (now at large).

NAN reports that the anti-graft agency had, earlier, filed a money laundering charge against Oduah and others currently before Justice Inyang Ekwo of a sister court.

Some of the counts read, "That you, Sen. Stella Oduah and D. A. O. Oshinowo (at large) sometime in 2017 in Abuja, did fabricate an incorrect document with intent to cause … to wit: titled: Re: Request for National Youth Service Confirmation with intent that it may be acted upon as genuine, the representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 156 of the Penal Code Act and punishable under section 158(1) of the same Act.