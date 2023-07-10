ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC drags Stella Oduah to court over fake NYSC certificate

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oduah will be arraigned on an eight-count charge bordering on perjury and document falsification.

Stella Oduah has had numerous clashes with the law for years [Sahara Reporters]
Stella Oduah has had numerous clashes with the law for years [Sahara Reporters]

Recommended articles

Oduah, who represented Anambra North Senatorial Distinct in the 9th National Assembly, will be arraigned on an eight-count charge bordering on perjury and document falsification.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a notice of arraignment had since been served on parties in the matter. In the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/275/2023, Oduah is the sole defendant.

The ex-lawmaker is accused of misrepresenting facts about whether or not she participated in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and was issued a certificate to that effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was alleged to have falsified documents with which she got into public offices, including being a minister and a senator. She was alleged to have been aided by one D. A. O. Oshinowo (now at large).

NAN reports that the anti-graft agency had, earlier, filed a money laundering charge against Oduah and others currently before Justice Inyang Ekwo of a sister court.

Some of the counts read, "That you, Sen. Stella Oduah and D. A. O. Oshinowo (at large) sometime in 2017 in Abuja, did fabricate an incorrect document with intent to cause … to wit: titled: Re: Request for National Youth Service Confirmation with intent that it may be acted upon as genuine, the representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 156 of the Penal Code Act and punishable under section 158(1) of the same Act.

"That you Senator Stella Oduah in 2011 in Abuja, did forward your credential to Federal Government of Nigeria among which is an affidavit and extract from police Crime Diary, that you lost your NYSC certificate, the representation you know to be false, which led to your nomination as a cabinet minister and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 39(2)(a) and punishable under Section 39(2)(b) of the some Act, among others."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LP wants supporters to prepare for rerun election, as APC is allegedly doing

LP wants supporters to prepare for rerun election, as APC is allegedly doing

EFCC drags Stella Oduah to court over fake NYSC certificate

EFCC drags Stella Oduah to court over fake NYSC certificate

New FCID boss in Lagos warns officers to avoid illegal activities

New FCID boss in Lagos warns officers to avoid illegal activities

Sanwo-Olu is confident Tinubu will deliver as ECOWAS chairman

Sanwo-Olu is confident Tinubu will deliver as ECOWAS chairman

Onaiyekan warns politicians to stop taking Nigerians for granted

Onaiyekan warns politicians to stop taking Nigerians for granted

Buhari back in Nigeria after running to London for peace of mind

Buhari back in Nigeria after running to London for peace of mind

'Protect yourselves' - FG warns Nigerians everyone is at risk of diphtheria

'Protect yourselves' - FG warns Nigerians everyone is at risk of diphtheria

Gunmen kill 8-month-old baby, 7 villagers in new wave of violence in Plateau

Gunmen kill 8-month-old baby, 7 villagers in new wave of violence in Plateau

Nasarawa NMA suspends strike, gives govt 2 weeks ultimatum

Nasarawa NMA suspends strike, gives govt 2 weeks ultimatum

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]

Mmesoma confessed to using her phone to manipulate UTME result - Panel

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB