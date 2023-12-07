ADVERTISEMENT
EFCC clarifies Chairman’s statement on youth involvement in cybercrimes

Ima Elijah

The EFCC spokesperson assured the public that Olukoyede remains steadfastly committed to the progress of Nigerian youths.

Dele Oyewale, the spokesperson for the commission, issued a statement on Thursday, December 07, 2023, to correct what he described as a misrepresentation of Olukoyede's statements by a section of the media.

According to Oyewale, during a meeting with representatives of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Olukoyede noted the critical need for extensive media enlightenment to effectively combat the rising trend of internet fraud among the youth.

In a portion of the statement, Oyewale clarified, "He did say that reports and intelligence available to him indicated that, unless this trajectory of youth involvement in internet fraud is addressed and reversed, the future of their leadership of our great nation may be threatened, and if it continues in the next ten years, seven out 10 of our youths may be getting involved in cybercrimes."

"At no time did he say that 'seven out of 10 Nigerian students are criminals.' His concerns still bother on breaking the jinx of mass indulgence of youths in cybercrimes," Oyewale noted.

Oyewale underscored that Olukoyede's calls for collaborative interventions aim to provide more productive and sustainable alternatives to prevent youth involvement in cybercrimes.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

