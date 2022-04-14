EFCC arrests Anambra's ex-First Lady, Ebelechukwu Obiano

As reported by Punch, Ebelechukwu, who has been under investigation before now, is currently being held at the commission's headquarters in Abuja.

Although it wasn't stated exactly when she was arrested, it was gathered that the former First Lady was being grilled over alleged involvement in fraud.

Meanwhile, the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, has denied knowledge of Mrs Obiano's arrest.

Mrs Obiano recently announced her intention to contest the Anambra North District at the Senate under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Her arrest comes barely a month after her husband was arrested by the EFCC at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Obiano, who had just handed over the reigns to his successor, Charles Soludo, hours before his arrest, was accused of mismanaging N37 billion security vote and N5bn SURE-P fund.

Recall that Ebelechukwu had earlier hit the headlines at Soludo's handing over ceremony following her public scuffle with a former Nigerian ambassador to Spain and wife of Biafra warlord, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu.

Reports had it that Obiano’s wife confronted Bianca, accusing her of not wanting her husband to be Governor while calling her a bitch.

Narrating what transpired between them, Bianca said Ebelechukwu continued to harass her and went as far as pulling her head tie, which is considered a sacrilege in Igbo culture, considering her (Bianca) tradition title.