EFCC arrests 14 suspected internet fraudsters, recovers charms in Makurdi raid

News Agency Of Nigeria

The items recovered from the suspects included phones, laptops and charms.

The EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja. According to him, their arrest followed actionable intelligence about their suspected involvement in internet fraud.

“The suspects are Austine Okwori, Osita Valentine, Skott King-David, Thomas Ifebuche, Akor Oche, Henry Adah, Scott Inalegwu, Ogbu Alpha, Samuel Moses, and Ogbonna Ckukwuaogwu.

“Others include Mustapha Adinoye, Sylvanus Ogbu, Emmanuel Adamu and Samuel Otene,” he said.

He said that Items recovered from the suspects included phones, laptops and charms. Oyewale said that they would soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

News Agency Of Nigeria

