EFCC arrests 13 students of Usmanu Danfodiyo University for alleged internet fraud

Dele Oyewale, EFCC Spokesperson, in a statement in Abuja, said the arrests were made on Saturday in the Gidan Yaro and Dandima areas of Sokoto, following actionable intelligence suggesting the suspects’ involvement in internet-related offences.
“All 13 suspects claim to be students at Usmanu Danfodiyo University in Sokoto. Once investigations are concluded, they will face charges in court.
“This recent crackdown is part of the EFCC’s ongoing efforts to combat internet fraud across Nigeria,” Oyewale stated.