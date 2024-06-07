ADVERTISEMENT
EEDC threatens to disconnect South-East Govt offices, CBN, military over ₦180bn debt

News Agency Of Nigeria

The planned disconnection is part of the company’s strategies to recover its money.

Chukwuemeka Ezeh, Head of Communications, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC)
Chukwuemeka Ezeh, Head of Communications, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC)

The company issued the threat in a statement signed by its Head of Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh, and made available to newsmen in Enugu on Friday.

Eze stated that the listed organisations were indebted to the company to the tune of over ₦180 billion for energy consumed. He argued that the planned disconnection was part of the company’s strategies to recover its money.

He listed the affected defaulters to include the Enugu State Government, Ebonyi Government, Anambra Government, Abia Government, Imo Government; Innoson Technical and Industries; University of Nigeria (Enugu and Nsukka Campuses) and Nigerian Bottling Company.

Others are the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Railway Corporation, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency; UNTH Ituku-Ozalla; Ebonyi State University; Coal Corporation Quarters and Federal Secretariat and Establishments.

“We are also disconnecting GMO Rubber Division; Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Ebonyi State Government’s Ecumenical Centre One; Nigeria Prisons Training School; CBN offices; M/S Concorde Hotel, Owerri and Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

"Also included are Enugu High Court; Reliable Steel and Plastic Industries Ltd; Jilnas Industries; BENGAS Nigeria Ltd; CIFO Petroleum Ltd; STANEL Filling Station, Highlift Pumping Station; FINOC Industries Ltd; Aluminium Extrusion Industries Ltd. and VIN VAL Ltd.

"The rest are Local Government offices; St. Davids Porter Nigeria Ltd; Gees Denver Company Limited; the Federal Ministry of Works, Hospitals Management Board and DONLINK Plastic Industries, among many others,” he said.

The EEDC spokesman warned that effective from June 10, 2024, the company would commence massive disconnection of supply to the customers and others with outstanding bills.

“This exercise has become necessary, considering the huge (over ₦180 billion) unpaid electricity bills and accrued arrears,” he added.

According to him, the situation has consistently put the company in a precarious revenue deficit position, making it difficult to meet its power purchase obligations.

“For EEDC to continue to provide services to its esteemed customers, it is pertinent that electricity bills, which are for energy already consumed, are paid in full.

“If this is not done, it will be difficult for the company to suatain its operations to serve customers and enhance the quality of service,” Eze stated.

He, therefore, appealed to the affected customers to endeavour to clear their arrears on or before June 10, to avoid being disconnected. He noted that the notice of disconnection applied to all the categories of customers (Maximum Demand and Non-Maximum Demand) that were indebted to EEDC.

