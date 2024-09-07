ADVERTISEMENT
Edo suspends school resumption until further notice over hike in fuel price

News Agency Of Nigeria

The government urges parents, guardians, and caregivers to monitor the activities of their children and wards closely.

Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]
Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]

The government announced this, in a memo by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Ojo Akin-Longe, in Benin on Saturday.

The permanent secretary said the resumption, scheduled for September 9, was postponed until further notice.

“The Edo State Government hereby announces the postponement of the resumption of all public and private schools in Edo State, originally scheduled for Monday, 9th September 2024, until further notice.

“An official statement from the government has directed that schools remain closed due to the tension arising from the recent increase in fuel prices and the challenges faced by parents and guardians.

“The government urges parents, guardians, and caregivers to monitor the activities of their children and wards closely, given the current situation and the rising tension caused by the fuel price hike,” Akin-Longe said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Edo suspends school resumption until further notice over hike in fuel price

